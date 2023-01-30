bona

St. Bonaventure’s Moses Flowers (4) takes a contested shot during the Bonnies 61-58 win over VCU.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

Coming off a two-game losing streak and its lowest-scoring half of the season, there was still hope for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Bona’s defense gave its offense enough room for error to have a chance in the second half against one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Despite scoring just 18 first-half points on the road Saturday night, the Bonnies only trailed VCU by five: 23-18 after Barry Evans’ buzzer-beating layup from an offensive rebound.

