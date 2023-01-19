luc

St. Bonaventure’s Kyrell Luc speeds past a defender in the Bonnies win over Duquesne.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Mark Schmidt, exasperated, gently tapped the padded scorer’s table twice and looked up at the scoreboard to see what was once a huge St. Bonaventure advantage having been whittled down to where it was too close for comfort.

Though Schmidt’s Bonnies held on for a 65-56 Atlantic 10 basketball victory over Duquesne before 4,107 at the Reilly Center on Wednesday night, a second half lull resulted in tense moments.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos