ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure women’s basketball coach Jim Crowley has announced the addition of Vici Woods to the roster for the 2023-24 season.
Woods, a 6-foot-2 forward, joins the Bonnies after spending last season at Gulf Coast State junior college in Florida. She helped the Commodores to a 25-5 overall record, including a 9-3 mark in conference play, and to the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.
Woods is no stranger to the Western New York area as her mother, Sara, is originally from Rushford while her father, Tim, is from Buffalo. Woods spent time in the Olean area, attending IJN Elementary School before moving South with her family.
“We are thrilled to have Vici joining us,” Crowley said. “The local connection is something that is really special. She is a great kid and is going to be a great addition to our program. Vici gives us a physical presence inside with experience who can really rebound. We are really looking forward to getting her here.”
She appeared in the final 18 games of the 2022-23 regular season, making 14 starts while averaging 5.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.
Prior to her season at Gulf Coast State, Woods began her collegiate career at Division I Louisiana-Monroe, where she appeared in 18 games as a freshman, registering a double-double against Stephen F. Austin with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Woods was a standout player for Elton (La.) High School and was ranked the No. 6 overall player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2021 by Louisiana Girls Rankings. She was a four-time All-District and three-time All-State selection, helping Elton to a 2019 Class A State Championship.
As a senior in 2020-21, Woods averaged 21.8 points, 19.2 rebounds, 5.9 blocks, 2.8 steals and 2.3 assists per game and was named was named First Team All-Jeff Davis Parish, First Team All-SWLA small schools, First Team All-District and Second Team All-State as she helped the Lady Indians to a Class A state quarterfinals appearance.
For her career, Woods surpassed the 1,000-point plateau and the 1,000-rebound mark en route to being named to the state’s small school All-Decade Team by the American Press.
Woods joins Dani Haskell, Tamar Voor de Poort and Isabellah Middleton as part of the Bonnies’ 2023-24 recruiting class.