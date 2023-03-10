b

St. Bonaventure’s Kyrell Luc takes a layup in the Bonnies season-ending loss to 65-54 loss to Davidson in the A10 playoffs.

In another year, Mark Schmidt would have ended this night in his hotel room, scouting the following day’s opponent.

And if not that, he’d have been sweating out a potential at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Or waiting, with near certainty, to hear his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s name called on Selection Sunday. Or talking to his Bonnies about playing in the National Invitation Tournament.

