CHICAGO, I.L. — Mark Schmidt put his hands on his head, bewildered by watching another offensive possession go awry. A row of St. Bonaventure men’s basketball fans dotting the upper level stood mostly in silence.
And the five Bonnies on the floor watched helplessly as Marquise Kenney put the finishing touches on this spirited Loyola performance with a two-handed slam with 30 seconds remaining.
This was supposed to be Bona’s first true road win of the year, a taking of the only winless team in the league, a beating-them-while-they’re-down kind of performance to keep its hold near the top of the Atlantic 10 standings. Instead, as an early 9-2 lead dwindled to an 18-16 deficit and later a 10-point hole (60-50) with 2:21 remaining, it, surprisingly or no, became merely the latest road setback.
A team that struggles to score on the road did so again Saturday, shooting a miserable season-low of 31 percent while totaling just 55 points, tied for its second-lowest output of the year. A group that struggles to get stops in crunch time had the same thing happen, allowing a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers to Ben Schwieger that put the Ramblers up 55-48 and 58-49, respectively.
And on this day, it was the less tougher of the teams.
It all amounted to a 67-55 loss before a boisterous crowd of 4,114 in its first Atlantic 10 game with Loyola and its initial trip to Gentile Arena.
By 5 P.M. Saturday, one team would have accomplished a first. In the end, it was the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6), who picked up their first A-10 triumph of the year while sending Bona to 0-7 on the road and 1-9 away from the Reilly Center.
“They played well, they were more physical than us,” Schmidt allowed Loyola. They were mature guys. They were knocking us off the ball a little bit, we missed a couple of chippies inside. You gotta play well on the road and you gotta make those shots. We missed some foul shots (Bona finished 13-of-18). But our offense … they pushed us out of our sweet spots.”
BONA (10-10, 4-3) opened the game 3-for-10 from the field and never got much better. It was too often smothered by Loyola’s size and physicality on the wings and the block. Despite it, Schmidt’s team held a lead well into the first half. But after the Ramblers used a 10-0 run to take their first advantage and get their impressive home following behind them, they never relinquished it, bringing a narrow 31-27 lead into the break and clinging to a mostly two-possession lead throughout the second half before gaining some separation down the stretch.
The Bonnies weren’t terrible defensively, keeping Loyola to a manageable 63 points until the final minute. They again did an excellent job on the “knowns,” limiting Loyola’s two leading scorers, Philip Austin (15 points) and Braden Norris (11 points) to a combined nine points on just 2-for-10 shooting.
The Ramblers, however, shot 51 percent from the field, due in large part to their 32-20 advantage in the paint. Bona, again, committed too many fouls, allowing Loyola to shoot 16-of-22 at the line. Perhaps most impressively, with all of its starters held in check, Loyola’s bench provided a massive lift, accounting for 47 points, including 16 from backup big Tom Welch, 11 from Jeameril Wilson and 10 each from Marquise Kennedy and another big forward, Jacob Hutson.
“They’re a good team,” said Schmidt, when asked if the output from Loyola’s reserves was surprising. “They beat Clemson by 20. They’re a good team; when they make shots — No. 33 (Schwieger) hit a couple big ones at the end of the shot clock — they’re even better. They have good players, veteran guys. It’s hard. We had a great crowd, it was a difficult place to play.”
Of his team’s defensive showing as a whole, the 16th-year coach added: “They hit shots. They hit some big shots. We didn’t do a great job … they got a couple of layups, especially early. They hit some big shots at the end, we fouled too much. We just gotta get better. They hit some big shots and we broke down at times.”
FOR BONA, there were a few bright spots offensively.
Chad Venning had another strong game inside, going for 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Freshman Barry Evans had a nice stretch in which he scored seven straight points, including a corner 3-pointer and a big dunk, to pull Bona within 52-48 with 5:55 remaining. Evans also grabbed nine rebounds in one of his better efforts of the year.
But as has too often been the case, its best players, who typically shine so brightly at home, struggled to find any kind of rhythm on the road.
Daryl Banks III scored just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting, three of those on a desperation heave at the shot clock buzzer. In three league road games, he’s gone for one, 12 and seven points. Moses Flowers, the team’s second-leading scorer in A-10 play (12.7 points), was limited to six on 2-for-7 shooting. And Kyrell Luc again struggled from the field, finishing with five points on 2-for-16 shooting. Luc has now gone an ice-cold 11-of-50 from the field in conference road games.
Even still, Bona was able to mostly remain with 5-6 points in the second half. But the Ramblers seemingly always had an answer. And Bona was left to not only wonder what it had to do to actually win on the road, but also how a talented team such as the Ramblers hadn’t yet won a league game.
“Seventy percent of games are won by the home team for a reason,” Schmidt said. “You need to play that much better on the road and we haven’t played that much better. You gotta play your A game and we haven’t played our A game.”