St. Bonaventure’s Daryl Banks III drives through contact during the Bonnies season-ending 64-56 loss to Davidson in the A10 playoffs.

The hope was that this might be its salvation, the origins of the run that has so often happened in these situations. Instead, on what proved to be its final stage, it was a microcosm of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s season.

Just as it had at various points throughout the year, Bona seemed close to breaking through on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, hanging around throughout while pulling to within five with 8:53 remaining. But just like during the regular campaign, that breakthrough, the tantalizing potential that had come with consecutive wins over VCU, Richmond and Dayton, never fully materialized.

