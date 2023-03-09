The hope was that this might be its salvation, the origins of the run that has so often happened in these situations. Instead, on what proved to be its final stage, it was a microcosm of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s season.
Just as it had at various points throughout the year, Bona seemed close to breaking through on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, hanging around throughout while pulling to within five with 8:53 remaining. But just like during the regular campaign, that breakthrough, the tantalizing potential that had come with consecutive wins over VCU, Richmond and Dayton, never fully materialized.
The offensively deficient Bonnies managed just four buckets the rest of the way. Much as they had in February, when they closed the year by losing six of seven, they sputtered down the stretch. The result was a season-ending 64-56 second-round loss to Davidson at the Atlantic 10 Tournament inside the Barclays Center.
NINTH-SEEDED Bona did a much better job on Davidson stars Foster Loyer and Sam Mennenga this time around, allowing a manageable 14 and 12 points, respectively, after giving up a combined 51 in a one-sided 74-61 loss two weeks earlier. And that only underscored what essentially was the theme to this season:
Defense, oftentimes, wasn’t the problem. It was primarily the offense, or lack thereof.
Daryl Banks III, whom Bona, and its fans, were hoping could conjure the magic of his last postseason setting, when he scored 27 points in an NCAA Tournament win over Kentucky, instead put up another dud away from the Reilly Center, finishing with nine points on 4-for-15 shooting. The Bonnies’ three starting guards went a combined 2-for-14 from 3-point range, with Banks going 0-for-6. Bona scored just 12 points over the final 12:31 of the first half while falling into a 31-26 halftime hole and, with its season on the line, a mere eight points over the final 8:53 of regulation.
It all amounted to an unceremonious, if unfamiliar, exit.
Bona (14-18, 8-10) had reached at least the quarterfinals in each of the last eight played A-10 Tournaments. This was the first time its season ended with a one-and-done at the league tournament since 2009.
“GIVE ALL the credit to Davidson, they played really well defensively, they hit enough shots,” said Bona coach Mark Schmidt, whose team’s 54 points tied for its second fewest against an A-10 foe this season. “I thought defensively at times we played okay, but … any time we needed to make a big shot or get a big rebound, we couldn’t do that.
“We fought, but they were just the better team today.”
Down five at the break, Bona surrendered the first seven points of the second half to fall behind by 12, a figure that reached 13 with 14:26 remaining and a deficit from which it ultimately couldn’t recover.
Again, there were flashes of promise. Big man Chad Venning, when Bona went to him, did his part, totaling 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting with six rebounds. The Bonnies whittled it back to five, 51-46, on a 3-pointer from Yann Farell, who finished 3-for-5 from deep with seven boards.
But those were short-lived. With a chance to again make it a two-score game, Banks missed a wide open 3. Later, Venning missed a free throw on a three-point play with a chance to do the same, then got called for an offensive foul on a bucket inside in a 55-48 game with 6:07 remaining.
No. 8 Davidson (16-15, 8-10), which will meet top-seeded VCU in Thursday’s quarterfinals (11:30 a.m.), pulled away from there.
“We wanted to come out and execute the game plan,” Banks allowed afterward. “Obviously we fell short today, but that’s just how it goes.”
THOUGH IT fared better against Loyer and Mennenga, the Bonnies’ struggles in the paint again were apparent … at both ends. The Wildcats held a 38-34 scoring advantage in that area and went 13-of-15 at the line compared to a 3-for-6 effort for Bona. Much like the teams’ first meeting, free throws, and getting to the line, made a big difference.
“Yeah, we got outphysicaled,” Schmidt concurred. “That’s been a problem all year. We’re not the biggest team, we’re not the most athletic team. I thought we hung in there on the boards, but they got in too deep. They finished below the rim, we were finishing below the net. They were just more physical and you could see that throughout the game.”
And this, the 16th-year agreed, perhaps more than anything else, was symbolic of the Bonnies’ season.
“We were never a good offensive team,” he acknowledged. “We don’t have that one guy that can break guys down and get to the basket. We won one game this year where the opponent scored more than 70 points (1-12, with an 89-76 triumph over Saint Joseph’s), and that just tells you, there was so much pressure put on the defense because we couldn’t score …
“And we didn’t get to the foul line. We didn’t have guys this year that get to the basket and get fouled, and that was a big problem throughout the year.”
Kyrell Luc had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists and Moses Flowers added 10 points for Bona. Desmond Watson provided a big lift with 17 points for Davidson, which won despite shooting just 4-for-22 for 3-point range.
Did the Wildcats do something in particular to slow down Banks, who finished just 9-for-30 across the two meetings?
“No,” the junior guard maintained. “Shots just didn’t drop.”
And that, too often, was the story of the Bonnies’ 2022-23 campaign.
“We had a big 3 that we missed to cut it to 2 or 3; we got close, we just couldn’t get that big stop, we couldn’t make that big shot,” Schmidt said. “We got off to a bad start in the second half and that’s critical.
“They got it up to double digits and we were playing from behind, and we (haven’t been good enough to do that).”