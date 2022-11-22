Bona

St. Bonaventure’s Yan Farell takes a jump shot from behind the arc during a 81-68 win against Bowling Green on Saturday.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — It was exactly the kind of game the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team needed.

Individually, a handful of players seemed to turn a corner. Daryl Banks III had his first terrific shooting game as a Bonnie while exploding for a career-high 34 points; Chad Venning, in his first start, provided a notable presence inside, finishing 9-of-12 at the line for 15 points; Yann Farell, who was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, continued to come into his own.

