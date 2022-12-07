bona

St. Bonaventure’s Daryl Banks III (5) during a Nov. 19 victory over Bowling Green at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies return home tonight to host Cleveland State.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The distinction has become apparent, if predictably so.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is just 1-3 away from the Reilly Center, including an overtime loss to now-2-6 Canisius and, most recently, an 83-66 setback at Buffalo, where all of its weaknesses in the early going seemed to be on display. Bona, however, is 4-0 at home and noticeably better on Bob Lanier Court, averaging 76 points (compared to 67 in road and neural contests) while holding a plus-12 scoring margin.

