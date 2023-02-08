Chad

St. Bonaventure’s Chad Venning drives to the rack during the Bonnies 68-59 win over Dayton on Saturday.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — It was as optimal, if improbable, a stretch as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could have had.

Through a daunting three-game swing in which any reasonable fan would have taken even one win, the Bonnies captured all three. At a time where the hope was merely to stay afloat, Bona instead began another February run up the league ladder, knocking off the Atlantic 10’s first-place team (VCU), beating a decent Richmond squad on the road and picking up what could well go down as its biggest win of the year: Saturday’s convincing 68-59 triumph over preseason favorite Dayton.

