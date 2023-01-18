bona

Daryl Banks III takes a jump shot for St. Bonaventure during their 71-63 win over Richmond.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — It could perhaps go down as a springboard type of victory.

Last Saturday, after an unsightly first 20 minutes, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team produced arguably its best half of the season, outscoring Richmond 48-34 en route to a 71-63 victory.

