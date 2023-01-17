ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure University has announced a change in leadership for its women’s basketball program, parting ways with Jesse Fleming as Bonnies head coach. Erica Morrow will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“After an evaluation of our program, we have decided that now is the right time to make a change,” Joe Manhertz, St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics, said. “It is in the best interest of our program and our student-athletes to begin the transition process as we look to raise the level of Bonnies women’s basketball. We will conduct a national search for the next leader of our program, beginning immediately.

