ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure University has announced a change in leadership for its women’s basketball program, parting ways with Jesse Fleming as Bonnies head coach. Erica Morrow will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
“After an evaluation of our program, we have decided that now is the right time to make a change,” Joe Manhertz, St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics, said. “It is in the best interest of our program and our student-athletes to begin the transition process as we look to raise the level of Bonnies women’s basketball. We will conduct a national search for the next leader of our program, beginning immediately.
“We want to thank Coach Fleming for his efforts and service to St. Bonaventure, not only through his tenure as head coach, but also his time as an assistant, and his devotion to the program dating to his time as a student here. We’re appreciative of his work for our student-athletes and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Fleming was in his seventh season as head coach after taking over the program in May 2016. He’d forged a record of 53-137, including 25-77 in conference play. Bona began this season 3-17 (0-5 league), and has lost its last two A-10 games by over 30 points.
Prior to returning to his alma mater, he served on staff at St. Bonaventure in multiple roles for 11 years, working his way up from a student manager to assistant coach and associate head coach. He graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2005.
Morrow has served as an assistant coach on the Bonnies’ staff this year, joining St. Bonaventure after two years as an assistant at Syracuse, where she helped the Orange to the NCAA Tournament. Morrow also was Syracuse’s Director of Basketball Operations after a successful playing career with the Orange, where she still ranks fifth in Syracuse career scoring. Following her collegiate career, she played professionally overseas for over five years before entering the coaching ranks.
Bona will resume its season at home Thursday night vs. Dayton.