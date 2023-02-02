Yann

St. Bonaventure’s Yann Farell drives for the Bonnies during their 66-62 win against Richmond.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

At one end, Moses Flowers drained a wide-open 3-pointer from the wing to put his team back out front. At the other, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team helped coax a missed trey from Tyler Burton.

On this night, that’s largely how it went for the Bonnies.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos