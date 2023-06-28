(Editor’s note: Following is the third in a three-part series on the great 1967-68 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, about which members of that team reminisced in an on-campus panel discussion earlier this month. Today: Bona’s win over BC and the end of a dream season.)
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Larry Weise called it the “greatest offensive game” he ever coached.
On March 9, 1968, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, days removed from completing an undefeated (22-0) regular season, entered Keaney Gymnasium in Kingston, Rhode Island for its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Boston College.
Bona wanted badly to show BC that it was the true Catholic school powerhouse in the Northeast. And it was prepared. A friend in New England had given Weise an extensive scouting report on the Golden Eagles, coached by former Celtics great Bob Cousy, that emphasized, “as soon as they get the rebound, they throw it to halfcourt and run the fastbreak.”
“And if you can stop that pass,” Weise said, “you can stop their offense until everyone gets back.”
The only issue was that the Bonnies couldn’t quite stop it. But then, to an even greater degree, they couldn’t be stopped by Boston College. What transpired would be categorized as a high-octane shootout in any era.
Bill Butler and Bob Lanier were at their best, scoring 34 and 32 points, respectively, on a combined 24-of-34 from the field and 18-of-25 at the line. Bona shot a blistering 59 percent to Boston College’s 53 percent. And in the end, it pulled out a 102-93 regulation triumph with no 3-point line.
It was Bona’s first NCAA or NIT victory since topping Princeton in an NCAA consolation game in 1961. And it was the fever-pitch moment in one of the finest seasons in St. Bonaventure annals.
“It was unbelievable,” Weise recalled in a recent on-campus panel discussion that included seven members of that 1967-68 squad. “This was an NBA game, really. We had a couple guys foul out, too. I’d never been in a game like that where so many points were scored by both teams.
“They couldn’t stop Butts, they couldn’t stop Lanier, they couldn’t stop John (Hayes, 19 points), they couldn’t stop anybody. We just seemed to score every time down, and they scored every time down, and that’s the way the game was. I was ecstatic that we won. We played well, we played better.”
While Butler and Lanier were again the stars, the hero might actually have been team manager Art Roberts.
Early in the first half, after coming down with a rebound, Lanier ripped open the side of his sneaker. But Roberts had the solution ready. After forgetting to pack the big man’s game shorts for a contest against Kent State earlier in the year, leading to an emergency drive from Bona to Kent, Ohio, Roberts began packing an extra pair of Lanier’s shoes, as his size 22s couldn’t possibly be replaced on the spot.
“Everybody’s looking around, ‘what the hell are we gonna do?’” Roberts noted. “I said, ‘we got it covered.’ We went to the locker room, put the new shoes on, Vinny (Martin) went into the game for 50 seconds while we laced up Bob’s shoes and Bob was back out on the floor for the game.”
Making their way back home, the Bonnies figured there’d be some sort of fanfare awaiting them. But what they experienced went well beyond a typical welcome-back ceremony. This was what would forever be attached to those iconic Bona teams of the 1960s and 70s. This was what has always made Bona basketball, and this area, so special.
Fans lined Route 16 from the airport to campus to celebrate their return. One kid, somewhere near Machias, Gene Fahey recalled, held a trash can lid above his head that read, “John the Garbage Man,” referencing Hayes’ penchant to do the dirty work, including putbacks and rebounds.
A photo of the four-corners during that week’s honorary pep rally looks as though it could have been Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
“Someone said there were 10,000 people in downtown Olean (that day),” Hayes said. “No way (we thought it would be to that extent).”
This would come to be a significant component to the Bona mystique.
Six days later, however, the magic ran out and their incredible run had reached the end.
For Weise’s team, a matchup with mighty North Carolina was challenging for a couple of reasons. The Tar Heels, led by a young Dean Smith, were bigger and certainly deeper than Bona, which was still rolling with its “Iron Man 5.” It was essentially a home game for UNC, played in Raleigh, N.C., in a tournament that was then still Southern-dominant, where the Bonnies could hardly expect a fair shake competitively, let alone morally.
More than that, Butler still swears that someone cranked the heat up in the Bona locker room at halftime, when his team was still within 10 (40-30), a contributing factor to him playing a “lackluster” first 5-10 minutes after the break.
Bona, by this point, had simply run out of gas. And what resulted was a 91-72 loss in the East Regional semifinal.
“We got behind by 8-9 (points) and we never got over that hump,” Butler recalled wistfully. “It’s very painful to think about how things were then, 50 years ago, and what we went through … and we were a good team.
“Had it been another setting, a neutral court, and the team that we had and the way that we played, it would have been even-steven down to the wire, I truly believe that. It was very difficult coming back without that win.”
Bona played in the regional third-place two days later against Columbia, but it was of little solace, and it showed on the scoresheet, as its Ivy League opponent rolled to a 95-75 triumph.
And though the end of its season still stung in the moment, soon after, it mattered little.
In the end, the Bonnies were every bit the team they thought they could be when they knocked off Toledo to open the season, one that probably holds a place on the Mount Rushmore of Bona hoops campaigns, a year that included an undefeated regular season, a trip to the NCAA regional, a No. 3 national ranking and the berth “Iron Man 5” legend.
“I did feel we were blessed to win 23 games,” Butler said. “We didn’t expect it, (but) by the 12th or 13th game we started to feel that we’re gonna keep this going. There was nothing special about us except that we wanted to win, we were on one accord. And we felt very strongly that if we played the right way, we could continue to win.
“At the end, we gave it our best. There was a lot of prayers, a lot of support. It just … we were blessed.”
Said Jim Satalin, “Larry realized that this was a special team. And he understood that this could be a really good team, and I think he coached that way. He wasn’t on top of you every day saying, ‘you gotta do this, you gotta do that.’ He realized that we had two superstars in Bob Lanier and Billy Butler and he had some good complimentary players.”
And for 23-straight games, Bona was perfect, not only in its record, but also in its makeup.
“We had the perfect mix of five players,” Hayes said. “And that’s critical. If you have one or two weaknesses, it’s not gonna happen. But the five of us together, it just clicked.”