Mark Schmidt had warned that there’d be days — and stretches — like this.
And that next lull has come for his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
The Bonnies have dropped back-to-back contests to fall just a game above .500 at 6-5. They’ve hit a snag offensively, averaging only 59 points on 38 percent shooting over their last three games. And now, after falling at home for the first time this year, they have two challenging road games to close out their non-league schedule.
This could well be a key segment in Bona’s 2022-23 campaign, a point where it picked up a nice road win (or two) and some momentum heading into Atlantic 10 play … or where the losses began to mount. And that portion continues tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when the Bonnies, after a mere two-day layoff, meet Siena in the latest renewal of the Franciscan Cup series at MVP Arena.
BONA, AFTER falling to Canisius and Buffalo, is still in search of its first true road win and sits just 1-4 away from the Reilly Center. It’s not only accustomed to tight battles with the Saints, it’s struggled, at times, in the former Times Union Center, dropping two of the last three there since 2015. Schmidt, however, wouldn’t necessarily categorize this as a “gut-check” point in the year.
He preferred to call it “the next trial.”
“We’re preparing for a really good Siena team,” he said. “We’ll just try to fix the stuff that we need to fix. At times we’ve played well and at times we haven’t. But we gotta move on. We watched the last game (a 71-58 loss to Florida Gulf Coast) and we try to make our corrections … and then we move onto the next, and it’s Siena and they’re a good team; they play well at home.”
BONA RETAINED the Franciscan Cup last year in the RC, riding a strong second half (39-15) to an easy 75-47 triumph. It’s twice won three in a row since the rivalry was renewed in 2010 and holds a 7-4 series advantage in that time. But keeping possession of the cup figures to be difficult.
Yes, the Saints are a middling 5-5 and currently sit No. 221 in the NET rankings. But they own two victories over Power 6 opponents, dominating Florida State (80-63) and edging Seton Hall (60-55) at the ESPN Events Invitational at Thanksgiving, and, unlike Bona, have had plenty of time to prepare for this one, having not played since Dec. 11 in a road loss to Delaware.
The Siena offense runs through 6-foot-9 preseason All-MAAC selection Jackson Stormo, who’s averaging 13 points on 53 percent shooting and six rebounds. It has a terrific point guard in Javian McCollum (17 points, 5 assists) and a third double-digit scorer in North Carolina transfer Andrew Platek (11 points).
Bona did a solid job on Stormo last year, holding him to six points on 3-of-10 shooting; both McCollum and Platek missed that matchup due to injury. But in getting all three, who are now a year older and on their home court, where the Saints shoot it well (but also average nearly 16 turnovers a night), the task becomes that much tougher.
“Stormo is really good inside,” Schmidt noted. “They go inside-out, they run that four out, one in and everything’s predicated on getting the ball inside to him. Teams will double him, he kicks it out; he’s an unselfish player ; he’s really, really improved. And then McCollum is a good player, he really pushes the ball …”
But Siena’s talent goes beyond just that trio.
“They’ve got good players on the perimeter, strong guys, guys that can shoot, guys that can take guys off the dribble,” Schmidt said of the Saints, who were chosen to finish sixth of 11 teams in the MAAC and recently topped Canisius at home, 74-70, in their conference opener. “They’ve got a good mix of players, so it’s not like you can concentrate on one guy,
“They really push the ball in transition, they get it into Stormo, he kicks it out, you close out and they go by you. So they’ve got athleticism, a big guy inside; they’ve got a good mix of guys that fit their system.”
BONA, AT some point, will have to relocate some of its scoring punch from earlier in the year. Kyrell Luc has cooled a bit, averaging just over 10 points in his last four games, and freshmen Yann Farell and Barry Evans each have just one double-digit scoring outing in his last five contests. It’s again not getting much from its bench aside from junior guard Moses Flowers, who has begun to provide a spark. The Bonnies have failed to reach at least 62 points in three-straight games for the first time since November of 2018, the last time they had a team this new, and this young, on the floor.
But the root of this current lull comes at the other end, Schmidt maintained.
“We lost the other night because of defense,” he said. “We didn’t defend and we didn’t rebound. (Florida Gulf Coast) was plus-13 on the backboard, they shot 48 percent. No matter how good your offense is, if you don’t fix those two things it doesn’t matter, so that’s what we’ve been trying to concentrate on — making sure we defend and keep the ball in front of us, and we do a good job of blocking out.”
Still, it needs more, and perhaps that might come from Daryl Banks III, who’s well-acquainted with MVP Arena (like he was Canisius’ Koessler Center) after playing in the MAAC at Saint Peter’s the last three years.
“I don’t think that’s gonna help or hurt him,” Schmidt said with a smile when asked about Banks’ familiarity. “I know he’s played Siena, he’s played in the arena, but that’s neither here nor there I think. Hopefully it’s a benefit.”