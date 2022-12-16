ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — For fans, there were two distinct ways of viewing the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s litmus-test loss to Iona.
The first is that Bona hung with an NCAA Tournament-caliber foe, one that now ranks No. 31 in the NET, for 80 percent of the game, holding a 54-53 lead with 7:41 left before the Gaels imposed themselves down the stretch. Of course, in that way, this one could be categorized as a dreaded “moral victory.”
The other, to the more critical observer, is that Bona had a golden opportunity to beat perhaps the best team on its schedule, to earn a second major showcase triumph before league play, and didn’t seize it.
Count coach Mark Schmidt and the Bonnies in the latter circle.
“We don’t look at it that way (as a moral win),” the 16th-year coach maintained. “Every game is a game we think we can win, I don’t care who we’re playing. We’re always disappointed when we lose, no matter who it’s against. We had the lead with seven minutes left and we didn’t finish. We have to do a better job of finishing in those last 5-6 minutes and making the right plays. But every game we go into, we don’t think we’re gonna lose.”
STILL, HE half-agreed, it was the kind of encouraging showing that could help propel them into this last difficult week of the non-conference schedule. And that stretch begins with tonight’s first-ever meeting against Florida Gulf Coast (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream), a top 100 NET team, inside the Reilly Center.
The question posed was: If they’re hanging with an Atlantic 10-like Iona team, and beating the Middle Tennessees (NET No. 86), with a still-young team now, doesn’t that bode well for February?
“I don’t know,” he acknowledged. “We made mistakes. We’re getting better in certain areas; certain areas we’re not. Sometimes we take two steps forward and one step back. … We’re gonna make some bad choices, we’re not gonna play well all the time, we’re gonna have our good games and not so good games.
“We just try to take the positives and negatives from each game (and learn from them).”
Next lesson: The Fort Myers, Florida-based Eagles.
FGCU, REMEMBER, made history when it became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 back in 2012-13 in just its second year of Division I postseason eligibility. The program, which earned the nickname “Dunk City” from that run, has remained solid, advancing to two NCAAs and two NITs out of the Atlantic Sun Conference since. And it’s gotten off to another good start under first-year coach Pat Chambers, the former Penn State boss who spent last season as an aide at A-10 foe La Salle.
The Eagles (8-3) opened the year with an impressive 13-point road victory at USC. They’ve since won six of their last seven, claiming those games by an average of 12 points — though they’ve also been blown out by both Florida Atlantic (85-53) and now-No. 6 Tennessee (81-50).
Perhaps even more than Middle Tennessee and Cleveland State, which proved to be worthy home adversaries, FGCU’s talent is evident: It boasts Purdue transfer point guard Isaiah Thompson, who leads the team in scoring at 13 points, a solid ‘4’ in Zach Anderson (13 points, 8 rebounds) and a familiar face in Saint Joseph’s transplant Dahmir Bishop (9 points, 4 rebounds). As Schmidt noted, it also has a dangerous reserve in Chase Johnston (11 points), who knocked down 178 3-pointers in two years at Stetson before making his way to FGCU.
And the 3-point line is a big part of the Eagles’ game.
FGCU takes (26 per game) and makes (9.2) a lot of treys, hiting 101 on the year, with Thompson and Johnston each averaging over two per contest.
“They’re talented; they go out to USC and beat USC … they’re a veteran team, they really shoot the ball,” Schmidt said of the Eagles, who were chosen to finish fourth of 14 teams in the Atlantic Sun preseason poll. “Coach Chambers is a really good coach; he coached at Penn State, he coached at La Salle, so he knows what we try to do.
“They’ve got really good guards, they run good stuff, they’re really aggressive and when they’re shooting 3s well, making nine, 10, 11, 12, they’re hard to beat.”
BONA, despite its road blemishes, continues to play well at home, where it will look to improve to 6-0 … though tonight presents a new challenge with students now at home for winter break.
In five home games, it’s averaging 73 points and owns a scoring margin of plus-13.2 while holding opponents to 59.6 points on 39 percent shooting. Conversely, it’s averaging just 65.6 points away from the RC while the opposition is averaging 71 on 45 percent shooting.
Then, too, the Eagles’ greatest strength is in the very area where Bona has shined the most this season. Indeed, the Bonnies now rank No. 4 nationally in 3-point defense, limiting teams to a lowly 22 percent from behind the arc. Schmidt, though, nixed the idea of this being a significant avantage in tonight’s game.
“We’ve done a decent job on the 3-point line, but teams have missed some shots too,” said Schmidt, whose Bonnies will close the non-league slate with tough road games at Siena (two Power 6 victories) and Northern Iowa, which beat Bona in the RC last year. “It’s not like we’re suffocating teams.
“(But) this is a huge key. They can’t make 10 3s; if they make 10 3s, we’re in trouble. So we’ve gotta do a good job (of preventing that). They’re quick, they know how to play … shoot, they have a kid coming off the bench from Stetson who’s made 200 3s in two years. They’re a good team.”