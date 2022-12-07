With the help of an explosive second half, the Port Allegany girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, beating Bradford 47-26 in a comeback victory on the road.

Early in the game, Bradford held its own with the help of stellar defense and Kalie Dixon. Running a 2-3 zone with fluid rotations, the Lady Owls kept Port at bay, forcing their shooters into uncomfortable shots without the ability to drive inside. Forcing misses, the Lady Owls capitalized on opportunities, with Dixon cleaning the glass and their guards running the fast break.

