The four head coaches for New York and Pennsylvania’s girls and boys basketball teams have been chosen for the 2023 Big 30 Senior Classic.
Coaching for New York are former longtime Wellsville coach Jim Insley (boys) and former Portville coach Jean Bantelman (girls). For Pennsylvania, former Cameron County boss Don Sestina will lead the boys and former Otto-Eldred coach John Hepfer will lead the girls.
This year’s contest will take place on March 26 at Portville High School starting with the girls game at 2 p.m. and the boys to follow at 4. Last year, the Pennsylvania boys won 109-96 and the New York girls won 64-35.
Presented below is a biographical look at this year’s four Senior Classic coaches:
Jim Insley
In 20 years of coaching, Jim Insley accumulated a 328-116 record, spending five years at Canaseraga Central, 14 years at his alma mater Wellsville, and one year at Pioneer. Insley has won three Section 5 championships and made one appearance in the New York state semifinals. He has been named Section 5 Coach of the Year four times, Spectator Great 8 Coach of the Year twice and Big 30 Coach of the Year. He has coached in the Ronald McDonald All-Star Game three times, and has also been named the Ronald McDonald House Sports Citizen of the Year.
Insley currently lives in Lime Lake with his wife, Karen. Jim and Karen have four children and a granddaughter, Eleanor.
Jean Bantelman
Jean Bantelman played for Portville in the 1980s, taking her team to the state championship game in her senior year. She then went on to play for then-Division II Nazareth College on a basketball scholarship.
Bantelman came back to teach and coach at Portville starting out as a JV coach for several years, then coaching the varsity for five years. Her teams had a record of 76-31 over those five seasons, winning three Expressway Conference championships in five years and playing in the sectional championship game three times. Her team finally won a Section 6 championship in 2006, making it to the state tournament, where it eventually lost in the Far West Regional game to the Section 5 champions.
Trending Food Videos
Three of her daughters played for her while at Portville, two of them on her sectional championship team. She currently resides in Portville, where she teaches special education at Portville High School.
Don Sestina
Don Sestina’s illustrious career spans 19 years and four schools. Sestina began his coaching journey as an assistant at Western Albemarle High School in Virginia from 1983 until 1990. In 1992, he took over as the head boys varsity coach at Oswayo Valley for two years. From 1995-1998, Sestina was the head coach at Smethport before taking over at Cameron County in 1998.
While at Cameron County for four years, Sestina’s teams won the school’s first North Tier League championship in 21 years and he was named Coach of the Year in the 1998-99 season. His team broke local, regional, and state records in points per game, and was second in the state in points per game (88.5) behind Class AAAA New Castle (89.0). Cameron County finished the year ranked eighth in the state and Sestina and Cameron County were named Big 30 Team of the Year.
Sestina was invited to coach the Keystone State All-Star Basketball Team three years in a row, was invited to coach at the Born2Run Invitational Clinic and the Born2Run All-Star Game in Pittsburgh, representing Cameron County. He also worked clinics at Juniata College in July 2001 and 2002, at Thaddeus Stevens Institute in June 2002, and coached the Born2Run Invitational Clinic at Kiski Prep in June 2002.
Don retired from teaching after 37 years and currently resides in Emporium, Pa., with his wife Rachelle.
John Hepfer
John Hepfer began his coaching career at Otto-Eldred in 1993 as the assistant to the late Randy Stebbins, serving in this role and as the junior varsity coach for 10 years. Hepfer then filled the varsity head coach position at Otto-Eldred for the next eight years. Over that eight-year span at Otto-Eldred he was 128-64 and his 2009-10 team advanced to the first round of the state playoffs.
Hepfer has lived in Duke Center, Pa., with his wife, Cyndie, for 66 years. Hepfer has been happily enjoying retirement and following his seven grandchildren in all their sporting endeavors.