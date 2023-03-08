The four head coaches for New York and Pennsylvania’s girls and boys basketball teams have been chosen for the 2023 Big 30 Senior Classic.

Coaching for New York are former longtime Wellsville coach Jim Insley (boys) and former Portville coach Jean Bantelman (girls). For Pennsylvania, former Cameron County boss Don Sestina will lead the boys and former Otto-Eldred coach John Hepfer will lead the girls.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social