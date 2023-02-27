ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team couldn’t have picked a better time to put up its biggest point total of the season and its junior guard, Daryl Banks III, had exquisite timing in scoring his career high.

That’s what unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center before a crowd of 4,394, almost devoid of students, as the Bonnies mercifully ended a five-game losing streak in unexpected fashion, an 89-76 win over Saint Joseph’s.

