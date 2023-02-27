ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III saw a couple shots go in. Then he saw a whole lot more do the same.
A hot start for St. Bonaventure’s leading scorer got Banks and the Bonnies back on track Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center against Saint Joseph’s. Banks scored seven points in the game’s first four minutes and stayed in rhythm to the tune of a career-high 36 points in an 89-76 Atlantic 10 victory in the Bonnies’ home finale.
“I think we just played with more energy, more fire for the game to start off with,” Banks said of the streak-ending win. “We got off to a good start actually, so that helped us and we happened to make some shots too, of course, which always helps. That’s really what it was.”
Desperately needing a win to stop a five-game losing streak and keep its place in the Atlantic 10 standings to avoid a Tuesday first-round conference tournament game, Bona (14-16, 8-9) got hot from 3-point range at just the right time. The Bonnies shot 9-for-21 from 3, including 4-for-10 from Banks, for 42.9%, up from the team’s season-long percentage of 34.9.
Bona coach Mark Schmidt credited an emphasis on driving and kicking for the improved shooting.
“We’ve been struggling with driving and trying to finish, I thought we did a much better job of driving, pivoting and kicking it out,” Schmidt said. “Defense always shrinks. Offense begins in dribble penetration, defense breaks down in dribble penetration. We were breaking down the defense, but then we were trying to finish over 6-10, 6-11 guys. Then I thought in the last two or three days we did a much better job in practice of pivoting, kicking it out. And it’s much easier to hit 3s stepping into the ball than trying to create one off the bounce.”
A redshirt junior who transferred from Saint Peter’s last spring, Banks’ career high (beating his 34 against Bowling Green on Nov. 19) marked his third 30-point game of the season. It was his first game with 20 or more since scoring 29 against Fordham on Jan. 25.
“That’s always good to start off hot, to see the ball go in right away,” Banks said of his quick start. “It just kind of got me into a rhythm, it was good to start off like that.
“I think I started off with a couple mid-ranges. I missed my first two 3s, but getting those closer shots helped me get in rhythm to step out to the 3-point line and kind of caught fire from there.”
Bona led for all but 22 seconds Sunday and by as many as 20 points and by 10 at halftime, 48-38.
Saint Joe’s (13-16, 7-10) cut the lead to seven, 61-54, with 11:42 remaining, before a 19-6 run brought Bona to its largest lead at 80-60 with 5:43 remaining.
Also for Bona, Yann Farell and Chad Venning scored 13 points each and Moses Flowers added 12. The Bonnies’ other starter, Kyrell Luc, battled foul trouble most of the game, playing just 14:42. Backup point guard Brett Rumpel filled in for 25:18, including 15 in the second half, with five points and three assists.
“I thought Brett did well,” Schmidt said. “He had his mistakes just like everybody else but I thought he had a big layup, a couple of assists. I thought he was a positive for us today.”
While Banks went off for a career-high, he did so efficiently, taking just 18 field goals (10-of-18), allowing his teammates to get involved. Schmidt said he likes his team to make 15 assists per game and while Bona had 12 Sunday, he liked the offense’s flow.
“I thought we shared the ball better, we got to the foul line,” Schmidt said. “But yeah, we had better spacing. They’re difficult to play against because they switch one through four and they try to disrupt you a little bit. But I thought we did a decent job handling what they were doing, the 1-2-2 press, we turned it over a couple times, but I thought we got better looks today than we have been.”
Banks also shot 12-for-15 at the free-throw line — including his first 12 makes — drawing three shooting fouls from behind the 3-point line.
“He’s smart, and everybody knows from a defensive standpoint they have to close out on him,” Schmidt said. “So he gets them off balance, a little shot fake and then he’s savvy. He knows how to score. We fouled the jump shooter a couple times too and that wasn’t good. But I think he has a knack to score the ball.”
Banks said his Bona coaches encourage him to draw defenders in with pump fakes and it worked three times on Sunday.
“I’m a good shooter, so people like to play me close and tight,” he said. “So usually my coaches preach for me to pump-fake to get a little separation and they were jumping, so I just happened to go into them.”
Saint Joe’s sophomore Erik Reynolds II nearly matched Banks’ big day, scoring 33 points of his own. Reynolds shot a red-hot 6-of-11 on 3-pointers, but as a team the Hawks were just 10-of-32 (31.3%) from long range, 4-of-21 outside of Reynolds.
“That team takes more 3s, makes more 3s, and they shoot 10-for-32,” Schmidt said. “I thought our guys did a really good job. We fouled too many times but I thought we outrebounded them, our defense was decent and then when our offense ... I didn’t think we had 89 points in us. But we did today. And the credit goes to the players. Five-game losing streak, they were disappointed in some of the games that they played and I thought we played well today. (We had) a great crowd, and Daryl was right, we needed momentum going into the Atlantic 10 Tournament and hopefully this gives us a little bit more confidence.”