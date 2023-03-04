He’s done it at home, perhaps as much as, or more than, any other player in the league.

In nine Atlantic 10 contests at the Reilly Center, Daryl Banks III averaged an impressive 22.7 points while producing his most signature performances of the year — a 31-point outburst against today’s opponent, Massachusetts, 27 vs. George Mason, 29 on Fordham and his magnum opus, a career-high 36 on 10-of-18 shooting (12-of-15 at the line) in Sunday’s badly needed win over Saint Joseph’s.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social