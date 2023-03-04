He’s done it at home, perhaps as much as, or more than, any other player in the league.
In nine Atlantic 10 contests at the Reilly Center, Daryl Banks III averaged an impressive 22.7 points while producing his most signature performances of the year — a 31-point outburst against today’s opponent, Massachusetts, 27 vs. George Mason, 29 on Fordham and his magnum opus, a career-high 36 on 10-of-18 shooting (12-of-15 at the line) in Sunday’s badly needed win over Saint Joseph’s.
He’s also done it in some critical moments, helping the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to a 2-0 start in league play, scoring 20 in a victory over Richmond and igniting that losing streak-ending triumph over the Hawks.
For Banks, the issue is that he really hasn’t done it on the road.
In eight away games, the redshirt junior guard is averaging just 8.4 points, with five single-digit outings, a one-point game against Saint Louis and a quiet high of 15 in a recent loss to Duquesne.
In his first year since making the jump to the A-10, and with the weight of needing to be “the guy” from Day 1 on his shoulders, the Saint Peter’s transfer has mostly been a god-send to these new-look Bonnies. Despite his road struggles, he still ranks 10th in the conference in scoring (15.9 points). He’s on pace to have Bona’s highest single-season scoring average since Jaylen Adams in 2017-18 (19.1). He’s fourth in the league in both total 3-pointers (76) and 3s per game (2.5).
BONA, THOUGH, still aiming to lock up a “single bye” at the A-10 Tournament, could use a classic Banks explosion — away from the Reilly Center — to help ensure that it’s playing next Wednesday, rather than Tuesday. The Somerset, N.J., native will have one final opportunity to provide such an effort when the Bonnies close the season against the Minutemen today (2:30 p.m., USA-TV, WPIG-FM) inside the Mullins Center.
Mark Schmidt isn’t surprised that Banks’ transition from the MAAC has been so seamless. A two-time all-conference selection at Saint Peter’s, he’d fared well in a number of “buy” games against high-level opponents. He had efforts of 27 (vs. Kentucky) and 14 (against Purdue) in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
“The difference is, you have to do it every night (in the A-10),” the 16th-year Bona coach said. “With us, you’re gonna go against really good players every night, so consistency is important. His jump shot hasn’t been consistent all the time, but part of that is the other team’s trying to scout, they’re trying to take away what he does well. When he shoots the ball the way he shot it against Saint Joe’s, we’re a hard team to beat.”
Now, Bona (14-16, 8-9) needs him to shoot it that way in a game of higher magnitude.
THE BONNIES will secure the No. 8 seed, plus a .500 league record, with a victory over UMass. Oh, they can still grab a spot in the 8/9 matchup even with a loss (by virtue of either a Saint Joe’s loss or one of either La Salle or Davidson losing). But their sole focus now is to finish as high as they can, bring some momentum into Brooklyn and complete a sweep of the Minutemen, whom they haven’t lost to since February 2015.
It’s not that winning and losing hinges on Banks.
Another dominant outing from Chad Venning, a red-hot shooting day from Yann Farell or a scoring outburst from Moses Flowers would also go a long way toward helping Bona finish strong. But if it can get Banks going outside the RC, it would only increase both his and the team’s confidence that he could continue his roll into the postseason.
The hope is that he can carry his 10-of-18 game on Sunday into today vs. the Minutemen, who continue to rank in the bottom tier of the league in scoring defense (nearly 72 points).
“Scorers, shooters, you want them to keep on shooting,” Schmidt said. “You gotta be smart, you can’t take contested ones. But guys like that, they’re always gonna take a couple of questionable ones, but you’re gonna allow that to happen. He’s got a great stroke and we expect when he’s open to shoot the ball.”
UMASS (14-15, 5-12) has struggled since winning consecutive games over Richmond and Duquesne midway through league play, having dropped seven of its last eight while losing standout guard Noah Fernandes to an ankle injury. The Minutemen, locked into Tuesday’s play-in round, can either finish 13th or 14th.
Schmidt, though, whose team opened the league campaign with a decisive 83-64 victory over the Minutemen back on Dec. 31, doesn’t believe UMass to merely be playing out the string. Frank Martin’s team battled back before losing a shootout with Duquesne (88-79) in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. It had five double-digit scorers in that game, led by freshman guard R.J. Luis (23 points).
Two weeks ago, it won at Rhode Island by 24.
This, Schmidt said, “is going to be a really difficult game, just like every conference game.” But it’s one Bona may need to ensure its place in the 8/9 game and create even a slightly positive feeling heading into next week.
“They played really well (vs. Duquesne),” Schmidt said of UMass. “They only lost because Duquesne hit 12 3s. They had 43 rebounds, they’re a very physical team; they’re playing for seeding, they’re playing for momentum.
“No team in the A-10 is going to the NCAA Tournament, I don’t think, without winning the tournament, so that’s everybody’s goal. It’s better to go in there with some momentum, so I would assume that’s their motivation. We beat them in Game 1 on our home court, now they want to hold court.”
He added, “We want to try to play well and try to win our last regular season game.”