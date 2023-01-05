bona

St. Bonaventure’s Daryl Banks III (5) and Max Amadasun (left) battle for the ball during Wednesday’s win over George Mason.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team may not have the same talent as it’s had in recent years, but it’s still finding ways to win Atlantic 10 games.

One of the most consistent A-10 teams over the last decade, Bona moved to 2-0 in league play with a gritty 73-69 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night before 3,382 at the Reilly Center.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos