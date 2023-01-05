ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team may not have the same talent as it’s had in recent years, but it’s still finding ways to win Atlantic 10 games.
One of the most consistent A-10 teams over the last decade, Bona moved to 2-0 in league play with a gritty 73-69 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night before 3,382 at the Reilly Center.
“I thought we played feisty,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “We played right on the edge. I thought we were really competitive, especially after the first five to eight minutes. I thought we got better on the ball (defensively). We got more physical.”
Oh, and the Bonnies (8-7) also benefited again from the clutch shooting of Daryl Banks III, who put in 27 points and buried a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:30 to keep his team ahead against the hard-charging Patriots (9-6, 1-1).
“It’s just from putting the work in,” said Banks, who knocked down 8-of-14 field goals, including 6-of-11 from deep. “I’ve been in the gym in the past weeks since we’ve been back. I’ve just been letting it come to me. That’s just a testament to the work really.”
THE BONNIES cruised to a 19-point win over Massachusetts in their A-10 opener. And, though Bona never trailed in the second half and led by as many as 10 points, this one wasn’t nearly as easy.
After Chad Venning put the Bonnies ahead 65-57 with 6:34 remaining, they went scoreless for four minutes. Five possessions resulted in three turnovers and two missed 3-pointers.
George Mason, meanwhile, trimmed the deficit to 65-64 on a Victor Bailey Jr. 3-pointer with three minutes to play.
Banks countered with a 3-pointer of his own for a four-point cushion, but it almost came apart for the Bonnies on the next possession when Venning was called for a technical for contesting a foul call by slamming the ball to the floor. Bailey hit two free throws and Ronald Polite III added another to cut it to 68-67.
Yann Farell connected on a jumper for his only field goal with 1:44 left for the Bonnies and after the Patriots missed on two opportunities, Banks sealed it with a step back 3-pointer with 47 seconds to go.
“I wanted to go up and hug him,” teammate Kyrell Luc said. “But we had to go back and play defense, stop the ball and finish it there. Big time shot that helped us get through.”
“That shot,” Schmidt said with a smile, “I came up with a great play.”
IN TRUTH it was all Banks, who has played his best at the Reilly Center, where the Bonnies are 7-1 and 28-4 the last three seasons. The St. Peter’s transfer averages over 20 points per game in his home gym and is shooting nearly 50 percent from deep (34-of-71).
“Oh, it’s amazing,” Banks said when asked about playing in the Reilly Center. “The crowd getting into it, it fuels you. Just that energy rubs off on all of us. It just gets us going.”
Banks netted 16 points to help the Bonnies to a 33-29 halftime lead after they fell behind 7-0 to start and 25-17 six minutes before intermission. Bona embarked on a 16-4 run to close the period and grew the lead from there.
The Bonnies’ four-game slide to close the non-conference schedule seems like a long time ago after knocking off UMass and now Mason, a team that had won seven of its last eight games.
“We sustained our competitiveness,” Schmidt said. “That’s what’s been going wrong. We haven’t been consistent with our effort and execution. I thought for the most part we executed on the offensive and defensive end. When we didn’t, the effort was there that made up for those mistakes. That’s a good team, with a really good big guy” in Josh Oduro.
LUC DIDN’T shoot as well (3-of-10) as Banks but made up for it with 10 assists and eight of his 10 points in the second half.
“My shot wasn’t falling, but I was using my ability to get to the rim and kick out to the shooters, who knocked down big shots,” Luc said. “Even dumping it down to (Venning) or (Anquan Hill).”
Moses Flowers added 12 points off the bench and Venning chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Flowers also had a steal in the final seconds to cement the win.
Venning, with the help of constant double teams, limited Oduro to 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting and six rebounds.
“If someone was going to say he was going to get 14 and 6, you can take that because he’s such a good player,” Schmidt said.
Nine steals – two each by Luc and Hill – helped lead to 17 fastbreak points for Bona. Mason had zero points on the break.
“We defended,” Schmidt said. “That’s a good offensive team. To hold them to 41 percent from the field is a credit to our guys. We had more points in the paint than those guys, and they’re a downhill team.”
Bailey led the Patriots with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Polite contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mason was without regular starter and Buffalo native Devonte Gaines, who sat out with a wrist injury.
Bona held the edge in points in the paint (28-20), points off turnovers (15-12), and bench points (22-13) while shooting 27-of-51, 9-of-21 on 3-pointers, and 10-of-14 on free throws.
“We still have a lot to work on, of course,” Banks said. “We’re playing with a different energy and edge that we weren’t before. We just have to clean up the stuff on defense in practice and just keep it rolling.”
The Bonnies head on the road for their next two, starting with a meeting at Saint Louis at 4 p.m. Saturday.