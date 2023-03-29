The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team was the only North Tier Legaue program alive through nearly four weeks of postseason basketball. With its loss in the PIAA semifinals, the winter sports season came to a close.
Throughout the three-and-a-half months of basketball, there have been storylines of success, dramatic finishes and talents showcased on the hardwood, and the players who brought that to fruition have been recognized in this year’s NTL awards.
Let’s start with the Terrors.
After rolling through the regular season, earning a perfect 16-0 North Tier League record for the second consecutive year and 23-2 overall record, O-E narrowly missed a District 9 title, losing in the finals to Clarion-Limestone. Afterward, the Terrors continued their hot streak in a different bracket, taking home three state tournament victories before falling to District 7 champions Aliquippa in the semifinals.
“At the end of the day, every kid that left my program, left more of an adult than they were when they came in for the first practice,” said head coach Derrick Francis.
For his work at the helm, first-year head coach Derrick Francis earned the NTL Coach of the Year award.
“There’s no doubt that I should be winning a lot of games, we have really good basketball players, and if I don’t, I shouldn’t be there,” said Francis. “I’ve always told the kids, when we win its on you guys, when we lose it’s on me.”
O-E also had three Terrors selected as All-Stars in Landon Francis, Manning Splain and Austin Cousins. Sophomore Landon Francis, the team’s playmaking shooter, averaged a team-high 16 points, six assists and 2.4 steals per game, earning his second All-Star selection as well as the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
Splain, also a sophomore and also a skillful scorer, averaged 13.7 points a game alongside his four rebounds and 2.6 steals. Cousins, one of the Terrors’ three seniors, was a lights-out, 44% 3-point shooter for O-E, finishing the year averaging 12 points and 1.4 assists a night. For both Splain and Cousins, this was their first time earning such honors.
“Austin has come from a team that, when he first played varsity, he lost his first 10 games in a row. So he can see what hardwork and effort and just buying into the system means,” said Derrick Francis. “I honestly don’t know if (Landon Francis and Splain) took a day off after our loss. They were in the gym working on plyometrics, getting faster and stronger. Honestly, coach of the year really should have gone to Landon Francis and Manning Splain should have been MVP of the NTL. They’re really smart kids. They know the game as well as 90% of the coaches, and they study the game and that’s a lot of the reason our success is the way it is.”
Cameron County was the only other NTL team to have an appearance in the state bracket and the only other team to have multiple All-Stars.
After a 17-8 regular season (14-2 in the NTL), the Red Raiders responded to a loss in the D9 semifinals with a win in the consolation bracket to take the fourth quailifying spot in the Class A PIAA tournament. Once there, CC pulled off a first-round upset by beating District 6 champs Portage Area before losing in the following round to Union (New Castle) from District 7.
The somewhat unexpected postseason run not only showed progress in the Red Raiders program, but produced two All-Star selections in Camdyn Allison and Ryan Shaffer.
Allison’s court vision and toughness on drives culminated in 14.4 points a game and his second consecutive selection as an All-Star. Alongside him, Shaffer, the Red Raiders’ secondary ball handler, also chipped in 14 points a game as well as a team-high three assists for his first All-Star selection.
While Port Allegany had the NTL’s third best record, 12-4 (13-8 overall), the Gators postseason hopes dried up early with a first round exit courtesy of Karns City. Drew Evens’ versatile play consisted of 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists, two steals and just over a block a game, earning a selection as the team’s sole All-Star.
Austin, Coudersport, Oswayo Valley and Smethport all had rosters with an All-Star.
For Austin (5-11 NTL, 7-14 overall), Jacob Hooftallen led the way with 17.4 points, the highest of any of the 10 NTL All-Stars, along with 7.4 rebounds and eight double-doubles throughout 19 games. Reilly Streich played as Coudy’s (6-10 NTL, 6-16 overall) ball handling forward who averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, one steal and one block for the Falcons.
Cayden Black, a quick-footed point guard who could be relied on for tough finishes close to the basket, was Oswayo Valley’s (2-14 NTL, 5-17 overall) All-Star, contributing 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, close to four assists and close to three steals a game, while Preston Alfieri represents Smethport (10-6 NTL, 11-12 overall). Alfieri scored 14 points per game for the Hubbers.