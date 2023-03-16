US-NEWS-HERES-WHEN-YOU-CAN-WATCH-1-AMG.jpg

The March Madness sign is up at Legacy Arena, which hosts first-round games on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

 Greg Garrison/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — The number was supposed to be 96.

The last time the NCAA seriously considered expanding the men’s Division I basketball tournament a plan emerged to add 16 more games and 32 more participants to grow that symmetrically satisfying 64-team bracket.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social