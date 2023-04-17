NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game. New York has won or split its first five series for the first time since 2010, the Elias Sports Bureau said.
Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.
Clay Holmes was warming up in the ninth and Correa would have been Cole’s last hitter.
It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston. The only other complete game in the big leagues this year also came against Minnesota, when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara threw a three-hitter for Miami in a 1-0 win on April 4 that lasted 1 hour, 57 minutes.
After giving up an AL-high 33 home runs last season, Cole hasn’t allowed any this year. He’s opened a season with four straight wins for the second time. The right-hander also won his first four decisions as a rookie with the Pirates in 2013.
Tampa Bay Rays 8, Toronto Blue Jays 1
TORONTO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday.
Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer as the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.
“You never want to leave a series not getting a win,” Lowe said. “For us to do that today and head off to Cincinnati on a good note, that’s good for all of us.”
The Rays have homered at least once in all 16 games this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) has started a season with a longer streak.
McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.
“He got stronger as the outing got deeper,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Really impressed with his work.”
Colin Poche, Garrett Cleavinger and Jason Adam each worked one scoreless inning. Adam closed it out by making a behind-the-back catch on Kevin Kiermaier’s liner and throwing to second to double off Santiago Espinal.
Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.
Washington Nationals 7, Cleveland Guardians 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning, Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later, and the Nationals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 on Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.
Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington, which won at home for only the second time in nine tries this season. The Nationals had lost four in a row by a combined six runs.
Steven Kwan drove in two runs for the Guardians, who fell to 7-3 on the road.
In the eighth, plate umpire Ryan Blakney initially called Garrett out at home while tagging on Lane Thomas’ one-out fly to center, but replay officials ruled catcher Mike Zunino was blocking the plate and allowed the run to count and tie it at 6.
“It was a close call, but there was no doubt I was going to challenge the whole play,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “It was that close. We had to take a chance.”
Garrett said he knew Zunino was blocking the plate as he ran home from third and tried to slide around the catcher’s foot rather than collide with Zunino.
Trevor Stephan relieved Nick Sandlin (1-1) after the replay ruling and walked Dominic Smith. Meneses then poked a single to right to drive in CJ Abrams.
Mason Thompson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save.
Boston Red Sox 2, Los Angeles Angels 1
BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday in a game that lasted just under two hours.
Making just his second start after opening the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason hip surgery, Whitlock (1-1) allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He’s the first Boston starter of the season to go more than six innings.
Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani had his 36-game on-base streak halted; it had been the longest active in MLB.
With regular closer Kenley Jansen unavailable after working the previous two games, Ryan Brasier got the final three outs for his first save. He struck out Mike Trout and got Ohtani to fly out to close the 1-hour, 57-minute game.