NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a titanic home run, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his brilliant major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Sunday.
Kyle Higashioka also homered off Ross Stripling, who served up all three long balls in his first start for San Francisco. New York took two of three in the initial series of the season.
Brito (1-0) yielded only two hits — one a bunt single — over five impressive innings. He struck out six and walked one, showcasing a polished changeup to put away batters.
With projected starters Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas sidelined by injuries, the 25-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic won a spot in New York’s rotation with a strong spring that included 5 1/3 perfect innings against Toronto his last time out.
Brito went a combined 11-4 with a 2.96 ERA at Double-A and Triple-A last season.
Stripling (0-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first, but Judge lined his second home run of the season to left field in the third.
Anthony Rizzo followed with a sharp single and Stanton launched a 485-foot drive to nearly straightaway center field that soared way over the tinted restaurant windows above Monument Park. The ball even cleared the camera perch above that and landed on a pedestrian walkway in front of a bar.
Stanton lingered a bit to admire the 118-mph drive and then tossed his bat aside to round the bases. It was his second-longest home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015, behind a 504-foot shot at Coors Field in August 2016, and the third-longest at Yankee Stadium during that time, behind two homers by Judge in 2017 that surpassed 490 feet.
New York Mets 5, Miami Marlins 1
MIAMI (AP) — Kodai Senga struck out eight in his major league debut, wearing a glove with an image of a ghost and a pitchfork in reference to his “ghost forkball,” leading the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 5-1 Sunday.
The 30-year-old left-hander agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract after going 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 seasons with the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He overcame a difficult first inning and allowed one run, three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Senga averaged 96.8 mph with 32 fastballs — the fastest 99 mph — and threw 26 forkballs, 18 sweepers and 12 cutters. His eight strikeouts tied Kenshin Kawakami and Masahiro Tanaka for the fourth-most by a Japanese pitcher in an MLB debut, trailing only Kazuhisa Ishii and Daisuke Matsuzaka (10 each), and Hideki Irabu (nine).
Senga’s day ended on his 88th pitch, a strikeout of Jazz Chisholm Jr. to lead off the sixth. The large contingent of Mets fans at loan Depot park cheered Senga while he returned to the dugout.
Dennis Santana, John Curtiss and Stephen Nogosek completed a four-hitter.
Tommy Pham had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle as the Mets won for the third time in the four-game opening series.
Trevor Rogers (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits, two walks and two hit batters in 4 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals 9, Toronto Blue Jays 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a pair of two-run homers — including a first-inning blast that capped off a three-homer inning — and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Sunday.
Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson also homered to start the game off of Toronto pitcher Chris Bassitt, who made his debut for the Blue Jays.
Bassitt (0-1) signed a three-year, $63 million deal in December, gave up the three homers on the first 14 pitches and ended up allowing nine runs on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Jordan Montgomery (1-0) gave up three runs on six hits over five innings to pick up the win.
Donovan, who ran his hitting streak to 11 games, paced the Cardinals’ 16-hit attack with two doubles and his first home run of the season. He teamed with Burleson to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead after just three pitches.
Gorman recorded the second two-homer game of his career, the other coming in Milwaukee in June of last year. Dylan Carlson added three hits for the Cardinals in his first start of the season.
Toronto scored twice in the top of the second to climb to within 4-3. Danny Jansen and Matt Chapman drove in runs, and Daulton Varsho had two hits.