MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Judge's 31st birthday could have unfolded badly, with the New York Yankees in a slump and his ill-fated stolen base attempt that ended in pain.
Judge and the Yankees left Minnesota in a much better mood.
Judge had three hits and three RBIs and dodged an injury scare to help the Yankees avoid a rare sweep by the Twins with a 12-6 victory on Wednesday.
Gleyber Torres drove a two-run homer into the second deck in a six-run fourth inning against Kenta Maeda (0-4), who left the mound with Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta for the second straight start and was tagged with a career-worst 11 hits and 10 runs. Manager Rocco Baldelli said afterward that Maeda was feeling muscle discomfort in his arm.
Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo each had two-run doubles off Maeda, as the lagging and injury-limited Yankees lineup posted season highs in hits (14) and runs (12). They totaled only eight runs over their previous five games, losing four.
The Twins secured the season series with their 6-2 win on Tuesday, their first over the Yankees since 2001. The Twins still haven’t swept a single series from their biggest nemesis since a two-game set at the Metrodome in 1998. Their last three-game sweep of the Yankees was in 1991. Including the postseason, the Yankees are 117-44 against the Twins since 2002.
Cleveland Guardians 4, Colorado Rockies 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee struck out eight and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.
Bibee, a 24-year-old right-hander, was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game and became the second Cleveland pitcher in four days to win his major league debut. Logan Allen won his debut Sunday against Miami.
Bibee had a good start against Colorado. He gave up six hits and didn’t walk a batter. Bibee took a shutout into the sixth inning before Colorado scored on Kris Bryant's RBI single. He was pulled after Ryan McMahon's two-out single. The rookie got a pat on the back from manager Terry Francona and received an ovation from the crowd of 9,841 as he walked to the dugout.
Injuries to Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale have forced the Guardians to turn to their top minor league prospects sooner than anticipated. Bibee tried not to focus on what was happening at the major level.
Bibbe arrived in town Tuesday and was told he'd be starting following Cleveland's 5-1 loss to Colorado.
Toronto Blue Jays 8, Chicago White Sox 0
TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping White Sox 8-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep, extending Chicago’s losing streak to seven.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left in the fourth, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3). X-rays did not reveal a fracture.
Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer but struck out to strand two runners.
Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest. Springer will be reevaluated before Friday’s home game against Seattle.
Chicago has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 19. Things aren’t getting any easier for the White Sox, who host MLB-leading Tampa Bay in a four-game series beginning Thursday.
Chicago was blanked for the second-straight game and third time this season. The White Sox have three runs and 14 hits in their last four games.