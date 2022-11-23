SPORTS-YANKEES-HAL-STEINBRENNER-PROJECTS-SHOT-32-NJA.jpg

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe signs autographs before the game as he makes his home debut with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

 Scott Faytok | For

Yankees fans are angry.

Hal Steinbrenner admitted that himself. However, for those looking for drastic changes to be made to this current lineup, there are not many places to go up from what Brian Cashman already had.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos