Andrew McCutchen insisted several times late Tuesday night that he had zero involvement in Bryan Reynolds’ eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension.
No specific instructions for Reynolds. No advice on what it’s like to be a franchise player here or the good times that could await with winning.
“Nothing to do with me, man,” McCutchen told the Post-Gazette. “I’m just along for the ride.”
It’s completely fair, of course. Meddling in teammates’ business isn’t exactly how McCutchen operates. However, in this situation, let’s be honest: He’s more than just enjoying the ride. McCutchen knows the course, the maintenance history of the car and what it looks like when the dealership gets crowded.
Which is also why McCutchen was genuinely excited Reynolds would be sticking around — but not because he had been telling the outfielder he was traded for what to do or anything like that. More that Reynolds made a decision for himself and his family, and McCutchen knew how much that would mean to Pittsburgh.
“Happy he made a decision based off of what’s important for him and his family,” McCutchen said. “They were able to work something out. It’s a good thing for the city of Pittsburgh. It’s a good thing for this franchise. Good things to come here. They’re locking up their core guys. It’s nice to see.”
McCutchen knows better than anyone in that room about the spot the Pirates find themselves in — signing talented player to long-term contracts and creating a sketch of how this might look for years to come.
Reynolds could be here thorough 2031 if a club option is triggered. Hayes, too. Should they perform the way they’re capable, the contracts are extremely team friendly, the same as McCutchen’s six-year, $51.5 million pact signed in 2012.
But now that the ink has dried on Reynolds’ deal, it’s natural to ask who might be next. It’s also not hard to look around and find a couple candidates.
The biggest one — literally and physically — was not there on Tuesday following an 8-7 loss to the Dodgers: Oneil Cruz.
Out for at least 3 1/2 more months following ankle surgery, Cruz has yet to play 100 MLB games. However, this is probably a terrific time for the Pirates to strike.
Could Cruz see the security offered to Reynolds and his family and feel motivated to sign something? Maybe. Then again, it also might be smart for him to bet on himself and a potential 30-30 or 40-40 season, figuring his value will only increase.
But if you’re the Pirates, don’t you have to approach Cruz right now and see if he’d be willing to do a little business?
“It’s nice to have a core group of guys you know are going to be here for a certain amount of years, where you know you can build around them, guys who accept that role as someone people look toward,” McCutchen said. “It’s nice that it’s not just one person. It’s nice that it’s multiple.”
Cruz isn’t the only candidate, either. Mitch Keller would also make a lot of sense.
Finally pitching like the ace many expected him to be, Keller has become a front-of-the-rotation horse. He’ll also go through arbitration a second time this winter. A smart play could be buying out those two years, plus two or three of free agency on Keller, in return for someone who has turned into a truly elite pitcher.
“I would love to be here for the rest of my career, but the business side is the business side,” Keller said. “I’m just trying to go out there and play every day and not worry about that stuff. If it happens, it happens. I’m super excited to be here and be part of what’s going on.”
What’s going on, the way Keller sees it, is unlike anything he’s ever experienced as a Pirate, the team actually extending players who deserve to be extended and giving their fanbase hope that jerseys are worth purchasing because they won’t be obsolete in a year or two.
“Really exciting times around here,” Keller said. “It’s cool to have two guys you know are going to be here every day and play their [butts] off.”
Maggi’s
perspective
Drew Maggi arrived here on Sunday morning as a terrific story, full of hope. After 1,154 minor league games, Maggi was promoted to the major leagues for a second time and appeared to be a pinch-hit appearance away from finally making his MLB debut.
Only a situation never occurred where it would’ve made sense to use Maggi in a game. The Pirates played a pair of close games, and Reynolds will return on Wednesday. Unless there’s an injury or another move ahead, Maggi will head back to Double-A Altoona, with two more MLB games in the books but still looking for that elusive debut.
This same thing happened to Maggi a couple of seasons ago with the Twins.
“I’m good,” Maggi said. “It’s not about me. I’m part of a team. We’re trying to win games.”