DENVER — Asked why he thinks there’s been such a dramatic uptick in stolen bases this season, Andrew McCutchen did not hesitate in his response.
“Because we can,” McCutchen said, his smile offering a reminder that a more specific question might’ve been in order. “You have limited disengagements [with the pitching rubber]. You have the pitch clock. You have a lot of different variables in the game now that give guys the ability to choose their opportunity.”
While the reasons behind baseball running wild in 2023 may vary from person to person or team to team, it’s also hard to deny that bigger bases, the pitch clock and a limited number of pickoff attempts has drastically altered the style of play in MLB.
Through Sunday, teams had stolen 347 bases, which works out to a per-game pace of .735 over the 472 completed thus far. Granted that’s only about 10% of the 4,860 games the 30 MLB teams will play by season’s end, but it means a current projected pace of 3,572 stolen bases in 2023.
Only once throughout MLB history have teams combined to swipe more bags — 3,585 in 1987 — though we should acknowledge fewer teams and shorter seasons contributing to lower totals. Still, the swift effect on stealing has literally been a game-changer.
“I think when they put the new rules in,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said, “this is exactly what they hoped would happen.”
Crazier than the sheer volume of steals has been the success rate — and we’ve seen it with the Pirates, who were 18 of 21 on stolen bases entering Monday’s series-opening game against the Rockies at Coors Field.
Those 347 steals have come on a combined 420 attempts, which works out to a success rate of 82.6%. No surprise, if it held, that number would be tops in MLB history, trailing only a mark of 81.4% in 1927.
“I think it’s the pickoff,” Shelton posited. “I know a lot of people are saying there’s a four-and-a-half-inch difference now on the bases, but how you use your pickoffs, that’s what’s leading to it. You’re not seeing multiple picks back-to-back. I don’t think we’ve seen three yet. Guys are taking advantage of it.”
For anyone who needs a refresher course, the rules MLB implemented this season are as follows:
—A pitch clock that runs 15 seconds with nobody on base, 20 if there are runners.
—Two available pickoff throws, or three if the guy is out. If he’s not, the runner advances a base.
—Larger bases that decreased the distance between first and second and second and third by 4 1/2 inches each.
McCutchen doesn’t see one playing more of a role than the others. He also doesn’t think you can separate them. If you have a pitch clock but unlimited pickoff throws, the Pirates outfielder believes that would be enough to hold runners. If there was no time limit, pitchers could at least stand there for a while and dare the runner to take too big of a lead.
“I think you have to consider all of it,” McCutchen said. “It’s all conducive to giving us every chance to get to the next base. It’s an advantage for us as runners.”
Despite being 36 years old, McCutchen said his confidence has never been higher when stealing bases.
As recently as last year, McCutchen did not feel that way. He had to pick his spots, taking into account the score and situation, as well as trying to prey on pitchers who either didn’t throw over much or had a pickoff move that was easier to read.
“Oh, it’s a real thing,” McCutchen said.
This season, though, all bets have been off. McCutchen is tied for second on the Pirates with three steals through 16 games. If that pace somehow held, McCutchen could wind up with the second 30-steal season of his career — and the first since he was 23 in 2010.
Team-wise, the Pirates are currently on pace to swipe 182 bags, which would qualify as the fourth-most in franchise history and the most since they had 209 steals in 1980. Those athletic Pirates teams of the 1970s have the top two marks with 260 steals in 1977 and 213 the following season.
The Pirates’ current success rate of 85.7% would crush the previous mark of 76.2% set in 1997.
“I’m no spring chicken,” McCutchen said. “I used to have to pick spots to go. Now, my spots are a little bit more open. Getting to the next bag is very important. It’s important for this ball club.”
It’s important for the sport, too. For as much as the pitch clock was about pace of play and preventing games from dragging on, MLB had a parallel concern when it came to showcasing players’ speed and athleticism.
The banning of the shift helped create that in the infield, where there has been a greater emphasis placed on defensive range. But the amalgamation of rules have really helped to turn back the clock on the running game, infusing baseball with a strategical element that it has been missing.
It’s also fair to wonder: If teams are finding more success than ever while stealing, will the numbers not only hold but increase?
“We’ve had a lot of smart people look at it, and I guarantee there’s been a lot of organizations that have had a lot of smart people looking at it,” Shelton said. “I don’t think anybody’s figured out the secret sauce yet.”