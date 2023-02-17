SPORTS BBN-METS-CARDINALS 4 BL

Former St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher and current Fox Baseball commentator Tim McCarver (left) chats with actor Billy Bob Thornton before the start of the St. Louis Cardinals season opener against the New York Mets at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, Sunday, April 1, 2007.

 Zia Nizami/Belleville News-Democrat/MCT/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning due to heart failure in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

