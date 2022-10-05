The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball’s last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We’re in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear.

It’s the first playoff appearance for Philly since 2011, and no one seemed to care that it arrived via one of three NL wild cards.

