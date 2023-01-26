SPORTS-BBO-MADDEN-COLUMN-GET

Don Mattingly (23) of the New York Yankees looks on as he stands on the field during practice prior to a 1990 game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California.

 Otto Greule Jr / TNS

We can all agree the Hall of Fame, once considered Mount Olympus, has been busted down a rank in recent years.

Like some exclusive nightclub that used to employ heavy security at the door, all that’s left is a velvet rope. Not that tough to slip in.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos