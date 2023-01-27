Bradford Post #108 still seeks a coach for this summer’s Elk/McKean Pennsylvania American League Baseball team, and now, the search has become urgent.
The league hopes a Bradford coach will come forward before its Feb. 18 re-organizational meeting, president Denny Haberberger said, when matters regarding the summer 2023 season will be discussed and voted on.
“That’s where we go through all the rules and by-laws, adopt a schedule and talk about everything we want to do in the coming year,” Haberberger said Thursday. “It’s nice to have all the coaches there because they need to vote on it and I don’t want to leave Bradford out.”
The league starts annually after the conclusion of high school baseball season, playing a brief regular season schedule before its regional-qualifier tournament. Last year, the Elk/McKean league featured six teams — Bradford, Smethport, Kane, St. Marys, Wilcox and Brockway.
Five members are already locked in for this season, leaving Bradford as the lone remaining variable. American Legion baseball has existed in Bradford for at least four decades, Haberberger said, spanning his involvement with the organization.
“It seems that if you lose a program, you never get it back,” Haberberger said. “(Bradford) is our sixth team and having six makes a good league.”
Those interested in coaching can contact Haberberger via phone at 814-335-2123 or email at dennishaberberger1@gmail.com, or can contact former Bradford coach Joe Roulo at 814-558-3757.