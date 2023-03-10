SPORTS-BBO-ANGELS-PUJOLS-CARDINALS-GET

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals is honored before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 7, 2022, in Atlanta.

 Brett Davis/Getty Images/TNS

Albert Pujols is open to transitioning into coaching. Eventually. Just not yet.

The retired slugger popped into the St. Louis Cardinals spring training camp on Thursday to visit with former teammates and while he believes coaching or some other role within Major League Baseball will happen, he’s not eager to give a timetable.

