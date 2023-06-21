There is a reason the Pirates called up Henry Davis on Monday night to start in right field against the Chicago Cubs.
“We think he can help us win games,” Derek Shelton said.
It was a good plan except for one major flaw.
Davis’ big-league debut was over before he had a realistic chance to help.
The game really did feel like it was over when Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman delivered a two-run single in the second inning off Osvaldo Bido in a brief, driving rainstorm, certainly when second baseman Nico Hoerner followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. The Pirates could have played all night and not climbed out of that hole. They lost 8-0, their seventh consecutive defeat and their 10th loss in their past 12 games. It is their second seven-game losing streak of the season.
It was nice to see Davis get a double in his first at-bat. He hit a hard shot inside the third-base bag on a 3-2 pitch from starter Drew Smyly leading off the third inning.
Of course, Davis was stranded on the bases.
Of course, it was one of just five hits by the Pirates off Smyly and three relievers.
“The guys we have have to figure out a way to get it done,” Shelton said. “Right now, we’re not.”
It’s not as if the Cubs didn’t try to make things easier for the Pirates. Smyly walked two hitters in both the third and fifth innings, four of the six walks given up by Cubs pitchers. Connor Joe lined out to left field to leave the bases loaded in the third. Carlos Santana popped out to first base in the fifth to leave ‘em loaded again.
“We’re looking for that big hit,” Shelton said. “We need that big hit to extend innings. We’re just not getting guys in right now.”
It was the Pirates’ fourth loss in a row to the Cubs going back to last week. They were outscored in those games 36-11. They haven’t even been competitive.
With the loss, the Pirates are 14-29 since their 20-8 start to the season. They scored two or fewer runs in 23 of those 43 games. It’s shocking they actually won four in that stretch.
I’m thinking the Pirates, with their weak lineup, are going to need more help than Davis can provide.
How does anyone expect this team to win when Joe, Santana and Ke’Bryan Hayes are the third, fourth and fifth hitters? Joe and Santana also failed to deliver big hits in the seventh inning Monday night, Joe popping out with runners on first and second base and Santana popping out with men on second and third. They were the biggest culprits in the Pirates’ 0-for-6 effort with runners in scoring position.
How does anyone expect the team to win when it has so little power? Jack Suwinski is the only hitter with double-digit home runs. He didn’t start Monday night because he can’t hit left-handed pitchers.
And how does anyone expect the team to win when Shelton continues to run out Austin Hedges as his catcher? Hedges, who was booed by the surprisingly good-sized crowd of 23,083 when he was introduced before the game and before his at-bats, is hitting .172 after popping out twice. With him or Jason Delay in the lineup, it’s like the Pirates refuse to take advantage of having a designated hitter. Hedges, in particular, hits worse than many pitchers.
That’s why it’s baffling that Shelton said the plan is to play Davis in right field or, occasionally, as the designated hitter. It’s clear he and his staff don’t feel as if Davis is ready defensively to play catcher. But Davis’ value as a hitter is much greater as a catcher than as an outfielder or as a DH. Catchers with his kind of pop are rare. Outfielders and DHs are not. The Pirates should be willing to live with his defensive shortcomings to get him in the lineup at the right spot.
Davis is a much-hyped No. 1 overall draft pick. He has the pedigree. It’s nice to think he’ll live up to it.
But Davis will be miscast until he plays catcher.