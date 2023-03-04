pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski bats during a 2022 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

 Pittsburgh Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jack Suwinski is no stranger to being shuffled around the outfield.

One of three pieces acquired by the Pirates in 2021’s deadline dealing of Adam Frazier to the Padres, Suwinski got the majority of his outfield repetitions in left and right field, as well as a solid chunk in center, during four years and change in San Diego’s system. Following something of a breakout rookie campaign with the Pirates’ big-league club in 2022, Suwinski has taken the field at center for all 15 of his spring training innings so far.

