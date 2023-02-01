It takes but one quick glance at manager Derek Shelton to see that the feel around the Pirates has changed. Over the winter, Shelton took part in a portion-controlled meal plan with his wife, Ali. He also ditched beer. The 20 pounds shed are further set off by a shorter beard than Shelton has had in about five years.
Shelton’s change in appearance might come across as cosmetic, but could it be symbolic, too? After back-to-back 100-loss seasons, plus 60 games played at that pace in 2020, Shelton, general manager Ben Cherington and an eclectic group of Pirates players — veterans added this offseason, a young core looking to grow — will view the 2023 season through a different lens.
“Yeah, I think we’re going to be better,” Shelton said in his office at PNC Park on Friday morning. “The thing that really stands out going into spring training — and it’ll be one of our spring training messages — is there’s competition now.”
What brought Shelton to this point was a discussion surrounding Pittsburgh’s busier-than-expected offseason, one featuring the addition of a half-dozen veterans. Andrew McCutchen’s return deserves neon-light treatment, but there are several other ones underneath it on the marquee.
Rich Hill and Vince Velasquez theoretically steadying the rotation. Austin Hedges providing a defense-first guide behind the plate. Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi teaming to give the Pirates actual offense from first base. Jarlin Garcia in the bullpen, Connor Joe in the outfield, and McCutchen being, well, McCutchen.
Pull the numbers. A case could be made that the Pirates are better — on paper. How this stuff coalesces should also be a fascinating chemistry experiment to watch unfold, to say nothing of whether the veterans added can meaningfully contribute to a club that wins even 74 or 76 games. Which, again, would represent actual progress for the Pirates and indicate that their rebuild remains on track.
“It was time to add players,” Shelton said. “Having veterans will be helpful. Some of the guys we have here are taking steps forward, as well.”
The calculus of acquiring who the Pirates did this offseason required balance. It also should say plenty about where the Pirates are, Shelton added, emphasizing that older players in the thick of free agency don’t necessarily have to come to Pittsburgh.
As the Pirates charted an offseason plan and chatted with players about potential fits, Shelton said those initial conversations involved the existing group here and what outside players thought.
One of the things that made Shelton smile was hearing feedback from a few of the players the Pirates did eventually sign — Santana talking up young guys he thinks he could help, Hill intrigued by Mitch Keller’s transformation, Hedges wanting to run through a wall to help the pitching group, McCutchen amazed by the enormous skill of Oneil Cruz.
“One of the first things Cutch said to me was, ‘You guys have a good, young core,’” Shelton said. “That’s exciting. Here’s a guy who played in our division last year, who saw us play. I think it is important, and I think it symbolizes or reflects what we’ve tried to do here, what we’ve tried to build.”
How the Pirates comport themselves in 2023, starting with Shelton, will also matter. Gone — they hope — are the days of the never-ending roster churn, the introductions, the who’s-here-now surprise.
Important conversations remain, for Shelton and players alike. At the same time, the tone has shifted. His previous ones with youngsters might be more “poignant” or rudimentary, keeping the car on the road. With adults in the room, Shelton can now discuss driving speed, the most efficient route and how to pack the trunk.
“It’s still communication,” Shelton said. “But different kinds of communication.”
The residual effects of what the Pirates have done this winter haven’t been limited to Shelton and his staff, either. Keller’s reaction when he saw news of McCutchen’s return on Twitter: “Oh, [shoot]. Let’s go.” Genuine excitement. His next move was to text David Bednar, who was even more excited.
The group chat Pirates players have with one another has also changed in tone, much like Shelton has adjusted his appearance. From getting to know guys or helping one another through challenges unavoidable for younger players to more of a confidence developing — to the feeling that the Pirates could be better equipped to compete and the eagerness to soon see it all play out.
“The word that’s going around is ‘win.’ That’s what we want to do,” Keller said. “Winning is at the forefront of our minds. That’s all we’re talking about. Whatever we’re doing, it gets back to how does this help us win, and nothing else matters.”