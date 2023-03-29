BRADENTON, Fla. — Derek Shelton plays a pretty mean game of poker when it comes to his dealings with reporters.
The Pirates manager loves to joke about music, movies, TV shows or pop culture, but when the recording devices start, Shelton generally keeps it close to the vest.
One of the things that can elicit a reaction out of Shelton, however, is the relationship he’s built with former manager Jim Leyland. They chatted for a while last week when the Pirates were in Lakeland, and they have breakfast together a couple times every season — always Leyland’s choice. It isn’t hard to detect how much Shelton respects and genuinely cares for Leyland.
“Oh, he picks. He always picks,” Shelton said with a laugh during a one-on-one interview with the Post-Gazette over the weekend. “I’m not telling Jim Leyland where to go. If he’s gonna have breakfast with me, I’m gonna let him pick exactly where it’s gonna be.”
Those meetups have included plenty of just Shelton and Leyland, but they’ve also expanded to include bench coach Don Kelly — a longtime Leyland favorite since Kelly played for Leyland in Detroit — third-base coach Mike Rabelo and pitching coach Oscar Marin.
The conversation remains light and heavy on biting humor, something Leyland does as well as anyone and a page of his playbook Shelton has no trouble handling, as well. At the same time, the sessions have been hugely impactful for Shelton as he prepares for a different kind of season.
Never before in Pittsburgh has he managed the Pirates in competitive mode. It’s always been about building relationships, development and earning players’ trust. This season is expected to be different. From the top on down, the Pirates know they need to be better.
Regardless of what the rest of Major League Baseball might think of that, Shelton’s charge is simple. It’s no longer to help kids get comfortable or navigate some turbulent times. It’s to win baseball games.
“We’re excited,” Shelton said. “We’ve talked all along about competition in spring training and the expectation to get better. I do think we’ll see things done a little bit differently. We’re gonna be in a situation where we have different players or personnel, weapons to be able to use in different ways.”
The personnel has been covered plenty. Carlos Santana and Ji-Man Choi should improve first base, which was a black hole last season. Andrew McCutchen is back. Rich Hill and Vince Velasquez are veteran starters who should anchor the rotation. Austin Hedges has been an elite defensive catcher for the past seven seasons. They’re hoping Oneil Cruz blossoms into a superstar and other young players follow his considerable ascent.
As Shelton took a step back and examined his own process this past offseason, he thought about how he should manage personnel, sure. And also plenty about in-game strategy, preparation and postgame review. Those thoughts turned into individual meetings with coaches and the past six-plus weeks of on-field work.
In previous spring trainings, Shelton made it a point to quietly chat with younger players. Teaching took priority. Mistakes were chalked up to necessary growth. It’s been a different vibe this season.
Shelton remains hugely approachable — he’s adamant about his office door always being open and encourages players to stop by for casual conversations — but he’s also flipped a switch, one we’ve seen plenty out of Leyland.
If something hasn’t been sharp, Shelton has let his players know. When the Pirates’ defensive play — especially in the outfield — and attention to detail lacked early on in camp, Shelton and Rabelo ran a program where they did film review of certain plays on the LECOM Park videoboard.
The contents of those conversations ... well, let’s just say they’re not printable.
“Early in the spring, I didn’t think we played as well doing some things defensively as we needed to,” Shelton said. “Just making sure our points were made.”
Similar to Leyland, there’s intent behind how Shelton carries himself. He likes to poke fun at his own intelligence or word usage — previously saying he’d get crushed by his daughter’s math homework or joking any time he drops an SAT word — but again akin to Leyland, there’s also a science to it.
Shelton isn’t going to eviscerate a player or group of guys like Leyland did, intent on scaring everyone and later letting veterans in on the secret, but we’re also talking about different eras. Relating to players most of the time requires a different approach, which Shelton has seemingly adopted this spring.
It’s also what Leyland worked to do in Pittsburgh. Few remember that Leyland finished with a sub-.500 record in three of his first four years. His group also had more talent than Shelton’s group has enjoyed.
“He’s talked to me about the challenges of having a young team, having a team that’s developing and the steps they need to take to move forward,” Shelton said. “The thing that I appreciate the most is he realizes how hard it is. It’s very meaningful when things are going good or bad to hear from him. It makes an impact on us.”
At the same time, Leyland would assuredly tell Shelton and his coaches that the time is now. Patience has an end date. Those above Shelton added veterans this offseason, and owner Bob Nutting has laid bare the Pirates’ expectations: win more games.
Whether it’s been talked about over breakfast or not, Shelton knows he must manage more aggressively and worry less about development. It’s time for Shelton’s moves to matter and for everyone to take a critical look at the managerial position. It happened with Leyland, and everyone knows how that ended. What will happen with Shelton? We’ll soon find out.
Obviously Shelton would be thrilled for his team’s trajectory to mirror what Leyland enjoyed in Pittsburgh, a run that made him a legend here — an 11-year tenure with three postseason appearances.
“He’s a yinzer. And he cares,” Shelton said. “He’s been very supportive of everything we’re doing and why we’re doing it. You couldn’t have a better person, especially in Pittsburgh, to be able to bounce things off of.”