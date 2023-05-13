After making 13 of a possible 29 appearances in March/April — one inning almost every other day — David Bednar pitched just twice in the first 10 days of May.
There wasn’t any need for a closer during the ongoing period when the Pittsburgh Pirates lost nine of 10 and Mitch Keller threw a complete-game shutout.
But if you think Bednar just hides out in the bullpen, you would be wrong. He has been one of the most active and visible Pirates players in the community — doing what those who came before did for him and other youngsters.
“Growing up here, any time somebody came into the community or came to a Little League opening day, you were always pumped up,” he said, recalling his childhood in Mt. Lebanon. “It didn’t matter who it was. It was just somebody in a Pirates uniform.”
These days, he gives back to current Little Leaguers, making personal appearances throughout the region. He’s been pictured with the Pirate Parrot almost as much as with his catchers while celebrating a save.
“I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” Bednar said. “Growing up here, you realize how proud people are to be from Pittsburgh. Any chance I have to be around the community and give back, I jump right on it.”
During a recent visit to the Carnegie Science Center, Bednar did more than shake hands and sign autographs. He was video-taped in his pitching windup as part of the Highmark SportsWorks’ Motion Lab in which youngsters can watch area athletes on video and compare techniques to their own.
So far, Bednar and Tommie Lin O’Hanlon of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre have participated in the program where the athletes are recorded at 200-250 frames per second.
“They were able to slow (the tape) down and kids were able to (participate) and compare,” Bednar said.
The permanent exhibit has been open since April 7, and Carnegie Science Center communications manager Sarah Reichle said it made an immediate impact.
“At one point, we had two kids, one acting as a coach and the other playing as David Bednar,” she said. “The kids are very excited to go against a Pittsburgh Pirates player, for sure. That really amps up the excitement for the exhibit.”
The Motion Lab is only one aspect of Bednar’s community engagement. Among other appearances, he had his jersey number (24) retired at Mars High School, wore a Penguins jersey and was photographed with fans at PPG Paints Arena and joined the Parrot as starters for the Children’s Marathon.
Years ago, at the age of about 13, Bednar, who played T-ball in Mt. Lebanon before his family moved to Mars, was at a camp where he was photographed with now-teammate Andrew McCutchen, who made an appearance at the camp.
“It’s a wild, full-circle thing,” said Bednar, 28. “It’s really cool to be in the position I’m in. I don’t take a single day for granted.
“The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers do a great job of giving back to the community. (For) all the fans who support us throughout the year, to be able to give even a little bit back is very important.”
Before the Pirates’ recent slump, Bednar (2-0) was the most valuable pitcher on the team, saving nine games among 10 opportunities and pitching on back-to-back days three times. The Pirates’ slump means he hasn’t been able to record a save since April 29.
With a fastball that he threw 58% of the time and averaged 96 mph through 15 games (according to baseballsavant.com), his ERA of 0.60 was the second-lowest in the National League among relief pitchers with double-digit appearances. Throwing one inning per game, he allowed only nine hits (no home runs), struck out 19 batters and issued only one unintentional walk. His WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) was 0.67.
He said confidence is largely responsible for his success.
“That’s more than half of it, going out there confident,” he said. “Trust your stuff. Come in each day with a good game plan and go out there for your teammates.”
He mixes the fastball with a curve and changeup, a repertoire he said hasn’t changed much over the years.
“Same stuff,” he said, “just getting after it.”