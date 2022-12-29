SPORTS-RICH-HILL-FINISHES-STRONG-EXPRESSES-1-YB.jpg

Rich Hill #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the first inning of the MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 3, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald/TNS

General manager Ben Cherington said a few days before Christmas that the Pirates hoped to add to their starting rotation. After the holiday, Pittsburgh did that in a creative and unexpected way, inking 42-year-old left-hander Rich Hill to a one-year, $8 million contract.

The deal is pending a physical, a source confirmed to the Post-Gazette, and thus has not been announced. Until that time, though, and even after it, there’s plenty to dissect when it comes to how the signing may impact the Pirates and what the thinking could be here.

