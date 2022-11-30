SPORTS-BBN-MACKEY-COLUMN-GET

Carlos Santana of the Kansas City Royals points to teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana tugged at his new Pittsburgh Pirates cap, pulled at his jersey and broke into an impromptu dance.

Cities change. Circumstances change. Expectations change. The urge to get loose whenever the moment strikes the veteran first baseman/designated hitter does not.

