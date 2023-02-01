It takes but one quick glance at manager Derek Shelton to see that the feel around the Pirates has changed. Over the winter, Shelton took part in a portion-controlled meal plan with his wife, Ali. He also ditched beer. The 20 pounds shed are further set off by a shorter beard than Shelton has had in about five years.

Shelton’s change in appearance might come across as cosmetic, but could it be symbolic, too? After back-to-back 100-loss seasons, plus 60 games played at that pace in 2020, Shelton, general manager Ben Cherington and an eclectic group of Pirates players — veterans added this offseason, a young core looking to grow — will view the 2023 season through a different lens.

