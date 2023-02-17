SPORTS-WITH-REBUILD-REARVIEW-MIRROR-YOUNG-1-BZ.jpg

Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson speaks to the media on Feb. 3 at the Maryland Food Bank. Henderson is among a core of young Orioles looking to help the team make the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

 Barbara Haddock Taylor/TNS

A year after Julio Rodríguez and Michael Harris II delivered a pair of breakout performances, another group of prospects is searching for big league success.

Here is a closer look at some of the majors’ most intriguing rookies this year:

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos