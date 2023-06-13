(Editor’s Note: Names are used as submitted)
Machine Pitch Baseball
Sherk’s Landscaping Cubs 5, Best Western Yankees 1.
Gary Reid and Blake Sherk carried the Cubs to another win on the season, combining for four total runs.
Reid went a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs scored, while Sherk went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as well. Alongside them was Braxton Parslow with three RBIs and the final run scored, with a triple and double off 4-for-4 batting. Leland Hixenbaugh and Maddox Runyan both found hits and each tallied an RBI, with Mara Stewart and Dorris Branch each hitting singles.
Averse Martin scored the Yankees only run, also hitting a single. Yahzier Kervin, Anna Pantuso, Gideon Corah and Sarah Frank combined for seven hits in the loss.
Minor baseball
Otto-Eldred 12, ERA Team VP Yankees 2 — 4 innings
Last Friday, the Nippers dominated the Yankees, posting a double-digit lead on the backs of prolific performances at the plate.
Maddon Splain found three hits in three appearances, smacking a double, two runs batted in and a run, while Magnus Miller notched a double, an RBI and two runs. Teddy Henretta also hit a double along with two RBIs and a run, while Brody Lupton and Beckett Burns each hit an RBI single.
For the Yankees, Jameis Furlong went 1-for-2 with two runs. Griffin Atteberry hit a bunt single and Elijah Lewis hit a double and an RBI.