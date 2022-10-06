SPORTS-THIS-IS-LONG-TIME-COMING-1-PHI.jpg

Outfielder Bryce Harper (middle right) and pitcher Zack Wheeler embraced after the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs Monday night.

 Yong Kim/TNS

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos