SPORTS-BBA-MVP-RACE-1-GET

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his American-League record 62nd home run of the season, against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

 Ron Jenkins/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize.

After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos