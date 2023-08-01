Sift through opposing teams’ home run and OPS leaders, and it’s unlikely you’ll find many rotational players. They’re often franchise types, multiple-time All-Stars.
It’s different in Pittsburgh. Jack Suwinski leads the team with 21 homers and a .849 OPS ... but routinely sits against left-handed pitchers.
His last start against one came on July 6. This despite Suwinski hitting .308 (8 for 26) against lefties since June 9. So, what gives?
“Jack’s obviously become a huge threat against right-handed pitching,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday on his 93.7 FM The Fan radio show. “He’s improved his defense to the point where we believe he not just can play center field but is a good major league center fielder, a really valuable player.
“We expect at some point there will be opportunities for him to start against lefties and keep working on that part of his game. Right now, we want to put the best possible lineup out there that we can. We want to keep everyone on the team as sharp as we can.”
What preceded Cherington’s comments was certainly a bit fuzzy, as he began his answer on Suwinski sitting against left-handed pitching by describing Connor Joe’s success against southpaws and how he’ll often spell Ji-Man Choi at first base.
That makes sense, but it doesn’t prevent Suwinski from playing.
Cherington also emphasized the need for other players to start enough to stay ready, and that part seemingly does impact Suwinski.
Whether it’s Joe or Josh Palacios — Sunday’s hero and actually an intriguing player for the Pirates in his own right — this seems to be why manager Derek Shelton routinely sits Suwinski against left-handed pitchers.
Given Suwinski’s power profile, it’ll also be an interesting balance for the Pirates to strike from now until the end of the regular season, finding ways to smooth the rough edges in his game.
Examine the Pirates’ long-term outlook, and fans should be plenty excited about some of the stuff Suwinski has done. He’s in the 88th percentile with average exit velocity (92.1 mph), 96th in barrel percentage (18.4%) and 90th when it comes to hard hit rate (50.0%).
Suwinski also ranks in the 79th percentile when it comes to outs above average (2) — and best among Pirates outfielders. He’s in the 90th percentile in weighted on-base average (.362), 99th in chase rate (16.4%), and only 11 hitters throughout MLB have a better average home run distance than the 25-year-old Suwinski (416 feet).
“There have been some good things, mostly preparation and transferring that into games,” Suwinski said. “We’ve been grinding to put in work that’s game-like and game-competitive.
“The competitiveness has been really good. I feel good mentally and physically. Just trying to carry that over.”
On the flip side, of course, has been Suwinski’s propensity for extended dry spells and striking out more than he or the Pirates would like, with 110 in 336 plate appearances (32.7%, 4th percentile) this season. Suwinski was also 7 for 41 (.171) against lefties before this current stretch.
But if you’re looking at the Pirates roster construction beyond this season, Suwinski is clearly a key cog. They need him to play every day, which requires reps against all pitchers to help him get there.
In other words: How the heck can Suwinski hit lefties better if the Pirates don’t let him actually hit lefties? And hasn’t he earned the opportunity to try?
These are different players and hit from different sides of the plate, so the left-on-left argument doesn’t apply. But to add some context into what Suwinski has done to this point, let’s examine where his work to this point compares to Andrew McCutchen during a similar sample.
McCutchen first 707 plate appearances: .294, 64 extra-base hits, 18 homers, 68 RBIs, 10.5% walk rate, 16.5% strikeout rate
Suwinski first 708 plate appearances: .215, 65 extra-base hits, 40 homers, 90 RBIs, 12.4% walk rate, 31.6% strikeout rate
Cutting down on the strikeouts for Suwinski is essential. You’d like to see a higher batting average and more consistency, too. But the number of homers — nobody in the history of the organization has gotten to 40 faster — and extra-base hits should afford some leeway, no?
It’s also not atypical for someone with Suwinski’s profile to be limited against lefties.
Locally, Pedro Alvarez got 172 plate appearances against them during his first two seasons. Suwinski has 188 and counting. Alvarez hit .228 and .158 those years, respectively, with OPS marks of .644 and .545. Suwinski: .164 and .570.
“Hitting left-on-left in the big leagues is really hard,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “The comfortability of it, or continuing to see it, is something that will make you better. The challenging thing is it’s one of the most volatile things. There’s very few guys who hit left-on-left every year. And if they are, they’re elite. I think it’s just a matter of picking the right matchups for him.”
The Pirates would be wise to find out where Suwinski falls in that argument. It certainly wouldn’t disrupt the pennant chase. But it also won’t be the worst thing to see more of Palacios.
Three hits, including a walk-off homer, on Sunday continued a red-hot run for Palacios over seven games with Triple-A Indianapolis, when he hit .360 with four homers and seven RBIs. Palacios credited the uptick in results to some swing changes he made with the major league group, essentially staying through the ball and getting it in the air more.
“Staying through the ball longer has allowed my swing to be more violent and more controlled,” Palacios said. “I’ve hit balls that hard, but never in the air. That was the first time I’ve hit it that hard in the air. I like the results.”
The 466-foot homer Palacios hit in the minor leagues was attention-grabbing. It showed an impressive flash of potential. With Henry Davis set to potentially catch more post-trade deadline, Shelton could have another outfield spot with which to play.
How the Pirates allocate those reps should be fascinating to watch.