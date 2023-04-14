ELDRED — After everything that happened across the first five innings, Otto-Eldred and Coudersport were both glad to start anew.
An assortment of singles and mistakes equated to plenty of base traffic and, after five eventful frames, molded into a 5-5 tie. When the Northern Allegheny League baseball rivals started fresh, both were hard-pressed to manufacture what would be the winning run.
O-E put the go-ahead run in scoring position in teh bottom of the 6th inning and Coudy did the same in the top of the 7th. It was the Terrors’ 7th-inning rally, however, that earned the group its second emotional victory in as many days.
Zach Schuessler’s walk-off single scored Max Splain, giving O-E a 6-5 victory Wednesday at Rob Houben Memorial Park. A night after squeaking out a win against Smethport, the Terrors once again kept their perfect season intact, moving to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the NAL.
Splain singled to lead off the O-E 7th. After moving to second on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brendan Magee and to third on a pitch in the dirt, the bases were eventually loaded for Schuessler.
Schuessler lined a ball to left that, after falling just out of reach from a diving Coudy outfielder, allowed Splain to score. It wasn’t O-E’s cleanest victory, but it was a victory nonetheless, and given the parity in this year’s NAL, the Terrors will take them anyway they come.
“I thought we executed pretty well the whole game,” O-E coach Lance-Eric Baker said. “I can’t say enough about (Schuessler); that’s a big-time at-bat and he did his job and found some green.”
Splain and Cal Minich each had two hits and two RBI for O-E, which tied the game at five with a three-run 5th. The Terrors scored twice in their half of the 1st after Manning Splain and Austin Cousins each singled, and after Coudy rebuttals in the 3rd, 4th and 5th, singles by Cousins, Splain and Minich were the centerpiece of their 5th-inning comeback.
An RBI double by Mitch Taylor was the big hit in Coudy’s two-run 3rd. An RBI groundout by Mason Roessner gave the Falcons their first lead in the 4th and a couple O-E mistakes after an RBI double by Jacob Hooftallen allowed them to tack on two more the following inning.
Roessner and Danny VanVlandricken were stranded in the Coudy 6th after each singling with two outs. Taylor reached to lead off the Falcon 7th, as well, but after moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Owen Deutschlander, Coudy couldn’t drive him in.
“It was just a lack of execution defensively and offensively,” Coudy coach Doug McClintic said. “We had that game and we just chose to give it back to them. We got their starting pitcher out and had everything we needed; we just made errors and gave (O-E) the opportunity to win. We should have been out of it and still playing.”
Landon Francis laid down two successful sacrifices for O-E, the first contributing to its eventful 5th. In addition to the game’s small ball, it also featured a combined nine errors and 14 runners left on base — O-E left them loaded once and Coudy did so twice.
“It’s always tough playing Coudersport; they’re so well-coached and they do a lot of small things that the average eye doesn’t see,” Baker said. “You need to be prepared for it. It wasn’t ideal with (Splain) only pitching the first three innings but he’s thrown a lot of innings and he said he gave it all he could. I can’t say enough about what Jared (Obenrader) did coming in (in relief); he came in and faced a pretty good lineup and kept them off-balance for most of the final four innings.”
Obenrader picked up the win in relief for O-E, pitching to contact over four innings and stranding the baserunners he needed in order to keep the score level.
Wednesday’s thriller was a fitting example of this year’s Northern Allegheny baseball league, which is still anyone’s to win. O-E and Coudy are as good of candidates as any to de-throne defending co-champions Smethport and Port Allegany, plus an improved Cameron County squad will be as tough a task as the others.
Winning tight games like Wednesday’s will be key for whomever is to win the league in 2023.
“You could see a league champion with four or five losses,” Baker said. “There are a lot of teams who are neck-and-neck that could split. A one-run game here and there… It’s going to be a battle for the league the whole year.”
Coudy fell to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Falcons will host Bradford Friday and O-E will travel to Salamanca (N.Y.) Saturday.
“It’s a special group in terms of mental toughness,” Baker said. “I always tell these guys that success breeds success, and when they see that success in football and basketball, it carries over. It makes them mentally tough and allows them to thrive in these situations.”
AT ELDRED R H E Coudersport 002 120 0 5 8 4 Otto-Eldred 200 030 0 6 8 5
Coudersport:
Gavyn Ayers (5 SO, 2 BB), LT Myers (5) (0 SO, 0 BB), Mitch Taylor (5) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Otto-Eldred: Max Splain (3 SO, 2 BB), Jared Obenrader (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich