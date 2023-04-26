KANE — The Kane softball team took an early lead, which only progressed throughout the following innings, steamrolling into a 6-0 loss for the Lady Owls as Bradford dropped 1-4 on the season.
The Lady Wolves jumped out early, scoring three runs in the second frame to which the Lady Owls had no response. Kane scored again in the fourth, before they put the game away for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Kane was led by Leah Tigani, who ended 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Kylie Lak went 1-for-3 with a run scored and one batted in. Alexa Olmstead found eight strikeouts as she started in the circle for the Lady Wolves.
For Bradford, Madison Dougherty led the Lady Owls with two hits in three appearances at the plate. Starting pitcher Korie Dixon found a scattered field of six strikeouts and eight walks.
Elk County Catholic 10, Clarion 2
CLARION — Despite being down early, a five-run third inning powered the Lady Crusaders over Clarion for their seventh win on the season. Lucy Klawuhn led at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three scores and two runs batted in, while Caitlyn Vollmer tallied three RBIs with two hits in four appearances. Syd Alexander also scored twice with one RBI. In the circle, Reagan Weaver found seven strikeouts.
DuBois Central Catholic 14, Johnsonburg 5
JOHNSONBURG — The Lady Cardinals’ 12 runs in three innings proved to be too much for the Rammettes, as Jburg fell to 5-5 on the season. Natalie Dunworth ended 1-for-4 with a double, tallying two runs scored and one batted in, while Shelby Sorg earned a score off a fifth-inning homerun, also tallying an RBI. Maria Casilio snagged a triple and a score and Zoey Grunthaner batted two RBIs.
21 Smethport, Galeton 11, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — Mia Thomas led the Lady Hubbers victory over the Lady Tigers, as Smethport would score 16 runs in the first three frames. Thomas finished 4-for-5 with a triple and six runs batted in.
BASEBALL
DuBois Central Catholic 3, Johnsonburg 1
JOHNSONBURG — With the bases loaded early, the Rams were able to get on the scoreboard first from Isaiah Jackson’s single that drove in Luke Zimmerman. However, while their slim lead held for four more innings, it would not be enough to hold off the Cardinals, whose clutch hitting sunk Jburg for their fourth loss of the season. Jackson would end 1-for-2, while Luke Zimmerman would finish 1-for-4 with the lone score.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E DCC 000 020 1 3 8 2 Jburg 100 000 0 1 4 0
DCC:
Carter Hickman (6 SO, 4 BB) and Ben Gritzer, Trenton Miller
Jburg:
Luke Zimmerman (4 SO, 4 BB), Isaiah Jackson (2 SO, 0 BB) and Erik Panebianco
Punxsutawney 10, Elk County Catholic 1
ST. MARYS — Errors added up as the Crusaders’ fell behind early against Punxsy and struggled to mount a comeback, finding only a single hit as ECC fell to 2-9. David Anderson went a team-best 1-for-3, with Charlie Geci managing to round home plate off an error from the Chucks.
AT ST. MARYS R H E Punxsy 040 030 3 10 7 2 ECC 000 010 0 1 1 4
Punxsy:
Jake Sikora ( 8 SO, 3 BB), Josh Tyger (6) (5 SO, 0 BB) and Justin Miller
ECC:
Joe Tettis (4 SO, 6 BB), Colby Nussbaum (6) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla
Smethport 10, Galeton 4
SMETHPORT — Brentton McDowell’s double-digit strikeouts, as well as a big second inning carried the Hubbers to their first win of the season. Along with his prolific play on the mound, McDowell ended 3-for-4 at the plate, tallying a double, two scores and two runs batted in, while Owen Rounsville added two runs of his own and an RBI.
AT SMETHPORT R H E Galeton 001 120 1 4 4 2 Smethport 061 003 X 10 7 3
Galeton:
Gavin Sykora ( 9 SO, 4 BB), Anthony Whipple (6) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Zachary Pagano
Smethport: Brentton McDowell (13 SO, 3 BB), Evan Ruffner (6) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Owen Rounsville