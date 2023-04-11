PORT ALLEGANY — This wasn’t one that either Bradford or Port Allegany will likely remember fondly.
Despite being out-hit by the visiting Owls, the Port baseball team used two big innings to beat Bradford, 9-2, Monday at Moose Park. It was far from either side’s cleanest game, but on a sun-soaked afternoon, it was the Gators’ pitching and defense which executed most often and, in turn, earned a victory.
Drew Evens struck out 12 Bradford batters over six strong innings for Port. His team supplied five runs in the 2nd inning and four in the 5th to power a comfortable victory, one that saw a combined nine hits, nine walks and five errors between the sides.
All that mattered for Port, though, was the final score, which ensured the new-look Gators would remain undefeated for at least another day.
“We started out slow like we have the last few games but we finally got the bats rolling and some of the underclassmen saw the ball and hit the ball well,” Port coach Josh McNeil said. “I’m glad we got out of a couple jams and didn’t bury ourselves.”
Bradford’s 4th-inning rally gave the Owls momentum and, at the time, presented an opportunity to take control. A sloppy defensive frame on each side of the 4th spelled their doom, however, as Port capitalized on Bradford’s mistakes and drove in the few baserunners it mustered.
“(Port) played together as a team and they were able to capitalize and come through with a couple big hits when they had the opportunity,” Bradford coach Eric Haynoski said. “Our guys need to start working as a team and take advantage of our opponents’ mistakes. We didn’t do that again today.”
Henry Troupe started Port’s 2nd-inning rally with a leadoff single.
After Jacob Carinci reached on an error, Noah Archer and Nick Wilfong drew back-to-back walks. Both would eventually score, as would Blaine Moses, who was hit by a pitch. With an RBI single from Aiden Bliss, Port had posted a crooked number.
A similar situation unfolded in the Gator 5th when Moses led off the inning by reaching on a ground-ball error. Bliss then walked, and after singles by Troupe, Jacob Causer and Levi Howard, Port had turned a three-run advantage into seven.
Equally impactful for the Gators was their aggressive baserunning. They took extra bags whenever possible, and after four wild pitches and a pair of passed balls by the Owls, extra bases proved to be plentiful.
“We’ve tried to focus more on our defense this year and let our bats come throughout the season,” McNeil said. “It shows that we’ve been working on that, but hopefully, our bats start coming around sooner now that the season is off and running and we won’t need to be put in scary situations.”
Bradford’s 4th-inning rebuttal was sparked by a double to the left-center field wall off the bat of AJ Lama. Waytt Stark doubled Lama home before a single by Talan Reese brought home Stark.
Momentum was on Bradford’s side. After a lineout ended the inning, however, the Owls were held hitless in their last three turns at-bat.
Bradford pitching struck out 13 Gators, including four punch-outs by Lama, six by Reese and three by Noah Swanson. The Owls struck out 14 times themselves, however, including a pair by Nick Wilfong in his scoreless 7th.
“I think we’re batting under .200 as a team and our on base percentage is low so we’re really trying to mix it up and find out who are going to be our leaders on this team,” Haynoski said. “I know a couple guys weren’t happy about being moved but we need to figure out something that works.”
Bradford fell to 0-3 on the season and Port improved to 4-0. The teams split a home-and-home series last year, each side winning on the road.
“I didn’t see a lot of hustle out there and there’s no excuse for a lack of hustle,” Haynoski said. “They need to support each other and be there for each other.”
Port returns to Moose Park Tuesday for a Northern Allegheny League tilt against Galeton. Bradford, meanwhile, will visit Coudersport on Friday.
“We just want to stay focused as the season goes on and gain a little more confidence,” McNeil said. “Stay positive, take it one game at a time and really focus on what we need to do each day. As the season rolls on, we’ll see where it goes.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Bradford 000 200 0 2 5 3 Port A 050 040 X 9 4 2
Bradford:
AJ Lama (4 SO, 4 BB), Talan Reese (2) (6 SO, 2 BB), Noah Swanson (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Liam Havens
Port: Drew Evens (12 SO, 1 BB), Nick Wilfong (7) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Blaine Moses